Ghana: Two Arraigned for Alleged Illegal Gold Trade

Two men have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly engaging in the unauthorised purchase and sale of gold.

Benjamin Forkuo, 37, a gold buying clerk, and Felix Aboagye, a cleaner, have both been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and unauthorised trading in gold.

The court, presided over by Mrs Susan Eduful, did not take their plea but granted bail of GH¢250,000 each with four sureties, including two earning at least GH¢5,000 monthly and two family members.

The case was adjourned to July 30, 2025, with the prosecution instructed to be ready to take pleas.

Counsel for the accused argued that the pair posed no flight risk and cited the recovery of GH¢444,396 during arrest as evidence of their willingness to cooperate.

Chief Inspector Jacob Kubal, leading the prosecution, said the accused were arrested on June 13, 2025, at Santasi, Kumasi, by a joint National Security, Police, and Military team.

The arrest followed intelligence that Gilded Gold Ventures was operating without a license.

The accused, both residents of Santasi, claimed they were employed as a clerk and a cleaner, respectively.

Items seized included cash, laptops, printers, weighing scales, and other office equipment.

Investigations are ongoing.

--GNA