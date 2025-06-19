Ghana: Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Engages NDC Leadership

19 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Vice President, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Tuesday engaged with the Functional Executive Committee of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Delegation led by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC and Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the Party, included other distinguished members of the Party's leadership.

The statement stated that the Leadership of the NDC visited the Vice President to extend their goodwill and reaffirm the unwavering support of the Party.

"I am deeply grateful for their continued prayers, solidarity, and encouragement," the Vice President said.

Related Articles

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang used the opportunity to express her appreciation for the unique family spirit that defined their great Party and encouraged them all to preserve this unity, even in the face of difficulties.

She also emphasised the importance of staying focused on the meaningful work they had begun.

"As we forge ahead, I call for a renewed collective effort toward the national reset agenda led by His Excellency (President) John Dramani Mahama," she said, adding that, "Together, let us work to deliver on our commitments for the advancement of our beloved nation."

--GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.