Ghana: Gender Minister Receives World Vision Delegation to Strengthen Strategic Partnership

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has received a delegation from World Vision Ghana, led by Mr. Samuel Norgah, Director of the African Union Liaison Office, to discuss strategic areas of collaboration.

The engagement focused on enhancing partnerships between the Ministry and World Vision.

Discussions covered Ghana's participation in the AU's Specialised Technical Committee (STC) on Gender, support for the ratification of the newly adopted AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, and strengthening cooperation between World Vision Ghana and the Ministry in priority areas.

Mr. Norgah congratulated the Minister on her appointment and applauded Ghana's leadership in advancing gender equality on in Ghana and the continent.

He underscored World Vision's widespread impact across Africa, especially in Ghana, through initiatives in education, child protection, and social development.

Additionally, he highlighted World Vision's active role in the development of the AU Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, describing its adoption as a major milestone for the continent.

Mr. Norgah expressed hope for Ghana's swift ratification and assured the Minister of World Vision's continued technical and advocacy support.

The Minister, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey reiterated the Ministry's strong commitment to tackling sexual and gender-based violence and confirmed that the process toward Ghana's ratification of the Convention is being considered.

Furthermore, the Minister expressed interest in future collaborations with World Vision Ghana with a special attention to the revised Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) Policy, which is currently undergoing final review and awaiting Cabinet approval.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Dr. Afisah Zakariah, on her part, commended World Vision's contributions in Ghana.

She advocated for more robust collaboration to promote the protection and empowerment of vulnerable groups.