South Africa: Deadly Mthatha Flood Underscores Worsening Factors Increasing Risks for SA

As South Africa reels from another deadly flood, this time in the Eastern Cape, we take a look at the bigger picture of the nation's vulnerability. Floods are the country's most common weather disaster, with intense cut-off low weather systems, probably amplified by climate change, repeatedly causing devastation.

After the devastating and deadly flooding that hit Mthatha and other parts of the Eastern Cape last week, people are still searching for missing loved ones, particularly children, and trying to salvage their belongings and homes.

Mussa AjiDa said that they were still searching for his child, Simbongile, who went missing after the school transport Simbongile was travelling in was swept up in the Mthatha flooding on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

AjiDa was forlorn and exhausted when he spoke to Daily Maverick. Simbongile had still not been found, more than a week after 13 learners were swept away in the devastating scholar transport disaster. AjiDa said the search would continue until Simbongile had been found.

This is just one among several cases playing out as South Africa responds to this most recent flooding incident, driven by heavy rainfall in a cut-off low weather system.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane confirmed on...