South Africa: Deadly Mthatha Flood Underscores Worsening Factors Increasing Risks for SA

18 June 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

As South Africa reels from another deadly flood, this time in the Eastern Cape, we take a look at the bigger picture of the nation's vulnerability. Floods are the country's most common weather disaster, with intense cut-off low weather systems, probably amplified by climate change, repeatedly causing devastation.

As South Africa reels from another deadly flood, this time in the Eastern Cape, we take a look at the bigger picture of the nation's vulnerability. Floods are the country's most common weather disaster, with intense cut-off low weather systems, probably amplified by climate change, repeatedly causing devastation.

After the devastating and deadly flooding that hit Mthatha and other parts of the Eastern Cape last week, people are still searching for missing loved ones, particularly children, and trying to salvage their belongings and homes.

Mussa AjiDa said that they were still searching for his child, Simbongile, who went missing after the school transport Simbongile was travelling in was swept up in the Mthatha flooding on Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

AjiDa was forlorn and exhausted when he spoke to Daily Maverick. Simbongile had still not been found, more than a week after 13 learners were swept away in the devastating scholar transport disaster. AjiDa said the search would continue until Simbongile had been found.

This is just one among several cases playing out as South Africa responds to this most recent flooding incident, driven by heavy rainfall in a cut-off low weather system.

Minister of Human Settlements Thembi Simelane confirmed on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.