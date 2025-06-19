Africa: Global Leaders Unite to Accelerate Cervical Cancer Elimination Efforts

press release

New commitments at Bali forum drive momentum to save hundreds of thousands of girls and women from cancer.

Bali, Indonesia, 19 June 2025 - Governments, donors, multilateral institutions, the private sector and partners today announced significant policy, programmatic and financial commitments to eliminate one of the most preventable cancers.

At the 2nd Global Cervical Cancer Elimination Forum, hosted in Bali, Indonesia, from 17-19 June, leaders announced a wave of new investments and policy pledges to expand access to HPV vaccination, screening and treatment - bringing the world closer to making cervical cancer the first cancer to ever be eliminated.

The Forum is attended by more than 300 participants, among them are high-level delegates, such as Ministers of Health from Fiji, Indonesia, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Rwanda, Timor-Leste and Vanuatu, as well as Vice Ministers from Costa Rica, Paraguay and South Africa, demonstrating strong political commitment from countries across regions.

The Global Strategy for the elimination of cervical cancer sets clear targets for 2030: 90% of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by age 15; 70% of women screened with a high-performance test by age 35 and again at 45; and 90% of women identified with cervical disease receiving appropriate treatment. Progress across all three pillars is essential to achieve and sustain elimination.

"In 2018, WHO issued a global call for action to eliminate cervical cancer on the world to act, and the commitments made here in Indonesia show that call is being answered," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "But we must go further and faster. Every girl who remains unvaccinated and every woman who lacks access to screening or treatment is a reminder that equity must be at the heart of our elimination strategy. Together, we can consign cervical cancer to the history books."

Despite being preventable, cervical cancer still claims the life of a woman every two minutes - 94% of them in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Less than 5% of women in many LMICs receive cervical cancer screening due to health system limitations, cost barriers and logistical challenges.

Vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) - the leading cause of cervical cancer - can prevent the vast majority of cases, averting 17.4 deaths for every 1,000 girls vaccinated. Combined with screening and treatment - including for precancerous lesions and invasive cancer - it provides a path to elimination. However, as of 2024 only 46% of low-income countries have introduced HPV vaccination nationally, compared to 98% of high-income nations.

The Bali forum builds on momentum from Cartagena, Colombia, where nearly US$ 600 million was committed last year to scale up efforts. 194 countries have adopted WHO's global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer, and 75 countries globally have adopted the single-dose HPV vaccination schedule , which expands access to the vaccine to even more girls and saves costs. Vaccination coverage is also improving: in Africa, first dose coverage rose from 28% in 2022 to 40% in 2023 - making it the region with the second-highest rate globally, and empowering millions of girls to protect their health and realize their potential. There is increased vaccine supply thanks to market shaping efforts by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and updated recommendations are helping to make cervical cancer screening and treatment more affordable.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia continues to accelerate the national HPV vaccination programme to reduce mortality rates from cervical cancer. Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin emphasized the urgency of this initiative, as cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among women in Indonesia.

To address this issue, the Ministry of Health is not only expanding free HPV vaccination coverage for school-age girls but also strengthening early detection programmes for cervical cancer through DNA HPV test and co-testing with IVA (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid) at health care facilities. Additionally, the Ministry is collaborating with various stakeholders, including local governments and community organizations, to enhance public education and awareness about the importance of early prevention.

"We cannot rely solely on treatment. Prevention is far more important. Therefore, in addition to HPV vaccination, we strongly encourage regular screening so that cancer can be detected at an early stage before it progresses," said Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin.

Early detection significantly increases the chances of recovery and reduces treatment cost. For this reason, combining screening and vaccination is essential for effectively preventing and tackling cervical cancer.

Alongside gains in vaccination, countries are also reporting progress in expanding access to cervical cancer screening and treatment, aligned with WHO recommendations. Innovations such as self-sampling are improving reach and feasibility, especially in low-resource settings. Many countries are scaling up national screening programmes and investing in treatment services to ensure that women who test positive receive timely and appropriate care.

This growing global push, driven by renewed commitments from governments and partners at the Forum, shows that it is possible to reverse the tide and prevent annual deaths from rising to over 410 000 by 2030, as currently estimated.

To sustain and accelerate this momentum, donors committed to a future free from cervical cancer are strongly urged to fully fund Gavi, which aims to vaccinate an additional 120 million girls between 2026-2030, saving 1.5 million lives.

"At its heart, this movement is about justice. It's about ensuring that every girl and every woman, regardless of where she lives or what she earns, has access to basic, lifesaving care," said Dr Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific. "As we build these services, we are not just preventing cancer, we are strengthening the bond between women and the health system. We are breaking down barriers. We are dismantling stigma. We are advancing the broader agenda for women's health. Let us act now - so that every woman, everywhere, can live a healthy, dignified life."

Continued support is also essential for the coordinated efforts of governments, and global partners across the full elimination strategy, to help bring us closer to a world where no girl or woman dies from a disease that there is the power to eliminate. Further, the Forum calls countries to set ambitious national targets, align with global commitments and strengthen collective action toward a cervical cancer-free world by 2030 through the Bali Declaration to Reaffirm Commitment to Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Notes to Editors

Country commitments made at the forum include:

Government of Indonesia

Indonesia stands unwavering in its mission to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030, ensuring that every woman, regardless of socioeconomic status, can live free from its threat. With an ambitious national 90-75-90 target, Indonesia is scaling up its efforts and setting a precedent for bold, decisive action.

Recognizing that elimination requires sustained commitment, Indonesia is mobilizing all sectors through evidence-based programming, strong local leadership, and dynamic multi-stakeholder collaboration. We are prioritizing substantial investments in the health system and fortifying the key pillars of progress--governance, financial sustainability, and social outreach--to drive real change.

With the National Cervical Cancer Elimination Plan 2023-2030 launch, Indonesia has solidified a comprehensive partnership ecosystem spanning ministries, local governments, civil society, communities, and international development partners. Significant strides have been made across the three elimination pillars: vaccination, screening, and treatment. To accelerate our impact, Indonesia is advancing the following commitments:

1. HPV Vaccination - Reaching Every Girl, Every Woman

By the end of 2025, Indonesia will transition to a single-dose HPV vaccination schedule, deploying both school-based and community-based platforms to ensure 90% coverage of HPV vaccination among girls and women in all target groups by 2030.

2. Cervical Cancer Screening - Scaling Up and Innovating

Indonesia is dramatically expanding its screening efforts to reach 75% of women aged 30-69 by 2030, using high-performance HPV DNA testing--a globally recognized best practice. Nationwide pilots are already underway, with full-scale adoption targeted by the end of 2025.

3. Treatment and Care - Strengthening Access and Innovation

Indonesia is fortifying its health system by closing diagnostic and treatment services gaps. Key advancements include accelerated procurement of essential diagnostic tools and treatment equipment and expanded access to chemotherapy, immunohistochemistry testing, and cryotherapy across all regions. Additionally, we are upskilling our healthcare workforce to ensure expertise in the latest treatment techniques.

As we move forward, Indonesia is embedding cervical cancer elimination within its broader National Cancer Control Plan 2025-2034, driving continuous monitoring, research, and evidence-based policy refinement to guarantee universal access to preventive and curative services.

Indonesia is fully committed to accelerating progress, ensuring that every woman across the country has access to the services needed for cervical cancer prevention, early detection, and treatment. At this pivotal global forum, Indonesia urges other nations to set ambitious national targets, align with global commitments, and strengthen collective action toward a cervical cancer-free world by 2030.

Other Government commitments

Government of Pakistan

The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering commitment to cervical cancer elimination, aligning with the WHO's 2030 targets. With over 5,000 new cases and 3,000 deaths annually, cervical cancer is a public health challenge in Pakistan. We are prioritizing a comprehensive strategy focusing on HPV vaccination for adolescent girls starting in 2025, alongside strengthening screening programs and ensuring timely treatment access.

Our goal is to achieve a future where no woman in Pakistan loses her life to this preventable disease.

Government of Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea has committed to eliminate cervical cancer from the country. Integrated cervical cancer screening and treatment has been scaled up and the country plans to introduce HPV vaccine nationally in 2026.

Government of Samoa

Samoa has made major strides:

Over 80% HPV vaccination coverage among girls aged 10-18, supported by ADB and UNICEF.

Our first Cervical Cancer Elimination Strategy was developed in 2023 with UNFPA support.

The National Cancer Policy and Action Plan (2024-2029) was approved by our government last December and was funded with Australian assistance.

Our approach integrates screening into primary care, uses mobile outreach, and embeds community engagement through the Fa'asamoa and "Healthy Islands" principles.

We recognise the challenges--limited resources and workforce--but we remain committed to combining prevention, screening, and partnerships to achieve our goals.

This program is about equity, hope, and action. Every woman in Samoa deserves access to life-saving care. As a Pacific nation and proud Commonwealth member, we are determined to lead by example.

Together, we will eliminate cervical cancer and save lives.

Thank you for the assistance from our Development Partners and the Global Community.

Co-host commitments

Gates Foundation

The Gates Foundation is committed to protecting the next generation of women from cervical cancer by increasing equitable, sustainable access to HPV vaccines in low- and middle-income countries and we are proud to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and countries in the ongoing work to accelerate the introduction and scale-up of HPV vaccines.

We continue in our commitment that supports research on new prophylactic HPV vaccines, further studies investigating the durability of protection of single-dose vaccination, and tools to help countries better understand how vaccines might be used beyond current target populations. And we remain dedicated to our partnerships with governments, non-governmental organizations, multilateral organizations, and the private sector. Working together, we can eliminate cervical cancer.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi reaffirms its commitment to the Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative by supporting lower- and middle-income countries to introduce, finance and scale up coverage of HPV vaccines to drive equitable and sustainable access.

In partnership with countries and Alliance partners, Gavi is on track to reach its ambitious goal of protecting 86 million girls with the lifesaving HPV vaccine by the end of 2025. To date, we have supported 45 countries to introduce the HPV vaccine to their routine systems. This effort is expected to prevent more than 1.4 million future deaths from cervical cancer and represents a major step forward in advancing health equity.

In Gavi's next strategic period 2026-2030, Gavi aims to intensify its efforts by reaching over 120 million additional girls with the HPV vaccine- an initiative that could save 1.5 million more lives. Achieving this goal will depend on a fully funded Gavi for the next strategic period. Gavi's investment in HPV vaccination programmes provides a strong foundation for elimination initiatives across the pillars of WHO's Global Strategy for Cervical Cancer Elimination.

Investing in the health of women and girls is essential to unlocking their full potential and building a healthier, more equitable future for all.

UNICEF

At the 2024 Forum, UNICEF announced an investment of USD 10 million towards the HPV vaccine programme (the HPV Plus initiative). Through the HPV Plus initiative and other investments and partnerships, UNICEF supported the vaccination of over 20 million girls across the 21 HPV Plus implementing countries. Importantly, UNICEF forged strong multi-sectoral engagements and partnerships, working directly with over 250,000 stakeholders in the 21 countries to ensure access for key integrated adolescent health services including nutrition, sexual and reproductive health, HIV/AIDs, menstrual hygiene management, and related services to over 490,000 girls - in addition to receiving the HPV vaccine.

In UNICEF's next strategic plan for 2026-2029 we commit to supporting vaccination of 100 million girls with the HPV vaccine. UNICEF will continue to leverage its programmatic and multi-sectoral footprint to advance effective initiatives including integrated HPV vaccination and adolescent health services and strengthening effective delivery platforms including school-based vaccination. We will also continue to generate and share evidence to help build stronger immunization and health programmes that advance the wellbeing of adolescent girls.

UNICEF will also leverage its Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) program alongside its cervical cancer diagnostic toolkit to shape markets and to create linkages for the screening and treatment pillars of the cervical cancer elimination strategy. Through key programmatic touchpoints, we will raise awareness among country stakeholders and partners about effective screening and treatment options, while providing technical support where feasible.

Unitaid

Unitaid has been a leading investor in the secondary prevention of cervical cancer for over six years and ever since the WHO launched the call to action in 2018. This long-standing engagement reflects Unitaid's dedication to closing the prevention gap for millions of women worldwide who are not eligible for or able to access the HPV vaccination.

Building on this foundation, Unitaid will invest an additional US$50 million over the next two years to accelerate access to screening and pre-cancer treatment, resulting in a cumulative commitment now reaching US$130 million. This includes an immediate US$18 million investment to directly support 18 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean in establishing and scaling national programs. These efforts will prioritize the rapid uptake of HPV testing and pre-cancer treatment devices, decentralized screening models to reach underserved populations, and the integration of services into health systems in ways that are both sustainable and cost-effective.

In addition to country-level support, Unitaid will strengthen regional mechanisms that benefit a broader set of countries. This includes expanding supply options to improve access to affordable commodities and fostering South-South learning structures that promote local innovation and experience sharing. Through these efforts, Unitaid aims to help countries accelerate progress toward their national cervical cancer elimination goals and contribute meaningfully to the global 90-70-90 targets.

Civil Society Organisations

African Cervical Health Alliance (ACHA)

As a network of grassroots civil society organisations, activists and allies committed to advancing the health and wellbeing of African women, thus safeguarding the fabric of our communities, and nations, the African Cervical Health Alliance (ACHA) remains committed to using our knowledge of the community, our collective voices, experiences, and skills as cervical cancer survivors, caregivers and allies, in our advocacy with and for our women and girls, in the achievement of the WHO 90/70/90 targets by 2030.

ACHA will continue scaling up the use of our evidence based, customisable IEC materials to reach at least 150,000 adolescent girls, women, parents, and community leaders across underserved communities with culturally appropriate and age-specific messages about HPV, the importance of HPV vaccination for all eligible girls, routine cervical cancer screening and access to treatment.

We will also continue to advocate for increased HPV vaccine uptake by integrating cervical health messages into at least 100 advocacy and community engagement activities annually with key populations, including but not limited to school health programs, youth forums, and faith-based initiatives.

We are also committed to supporting government-led efforts in our respective member countries, through technical input, stakeholder engagement, and community mobilization to adopt WHO's recommendation for single-dose HPV vaccine schedule for our girls, and to expand access to high performance screening tests for all women, especially in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

We stand firm in our commitment to building the advocacy capacity of grassroots champions and cancer survivors, by training at least 200 advocates by June 2026 to lead awareness campaigns, reduce stigma, and foster demand for cervical cancer prevention services.

Our commitments remain resolute, in accelerating the elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem across Africa, with a focus on underserved populations, and advocating for the integration of preventive services at all levels of implementation. We therefore pledge to use our unified voice, networks, and tools to catalyse political will, drive accountability, and ensure no woman or girl is left behind in the journey to a cervical cancer free Africa.

Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN)

The Association for Mothers and Newborns (AMAN) reaffirms its commitment to cervical cancer elimination, in alignment with the WHO's 90-70-90 targets and as a national health priority of Pakistan.

As a community-rooted professional organization, AMAN recognizes that demand generation, social mobilisation, and evidence-based advocacy are essential pillars to increase the uptake of HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening services, particularly in underserved and marginalized communities. AMAN also provides professional training in Screening methods (Cytology, VIA), and treatment with Colposcopy, LLETZ and Surgical management.

Through its GAVI-funded advocacy project in Sindh province (2025-26), AMAN is addressing vaccine hesitancy, countering misconceptions, and mobilizing families, community leaders, teachers, and caregivers to support HPV vaccination for adolescent girls. The initiative aims to reach over 400,000 adolescent girls, parents, and teachers via community awareness sessions, health camps, and digital outreach. It has also successfully engaged local influencers, health workers, and peer educators as advocates for cervical cancer prevention and health equity.

AMAN pledges to collaborate with public health authorities, civil society, and global partners to amplify local voices, remove barriers, and accelerate Pakistan's progress toward the global goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem. Together, with a multipronged approach, we can end cervical cancer.

Cancer Awareness, Prevention and Early Detection Trust (CAPED)

As a founding member of the Cervical Cancer Elimination Consortium - India (CCEC-I), CAPED commits to being the community engagement partner and extending outreach through its 48 partner organizations and their extended networks to support the rollout of HPV vaccination and a national cervical cancer screening program.

By June 2026, we will coordinate efforts to:Develop a national preparedness map and readiness report using real-time grassroots data, reflecting local realities on awareness, access, and health system readiness.

Collect and document human interest stories from communities to highlight both challenges and successes in cancer prevention efforts.

Create and disseminate contextually relevant communication materials that resonate with diverse audiences and address stigma, misinformation, and fear.

These efforts will help ground national strategies in lived experiences and ensure that civil society plays a central role in advancing equitable, people-centred cervical cancer elimination in India.

Girls and Women Health Initiative (GWHI)

GWHI commits to double its impacts in advocacy for HPV vaccination, cervical cancer screening and treatment, along with disseminating the findings from the first ever situation analysis commissioned by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, Pakistan and WHO.

GWHI has also created the Pakistan Alliance for Cervical Cancer Elimination (PACCE), a platform to bring together all partners, governmental and non-governmental, working in Pakistan for cervical cancer elimination, to amplify efforts and impact.

Union for International Cancer Control

The Union for International Cancer Control is committed to working alongside its 1,150 members across 172 countries and territories to address inequities and drive global action towards the elimination of cervical cancer. With a strong reputation in global advocacy, a rich history of delivering initiatives to support national action, and flagship convening platforms that facilitate peer-to-peer exchange and foster collaboration, UICC continues to champion efforts that improve access to care, sustain progress, and lessen the impact of cervical cancer on individuals, their families and communities.

As part of its new three-year business plan, UICC will further strengthen its engagement--including through its role in the 'Elimination Partnership in the Indo-Pacific for Cervical Cancer', ongoing support for cervical cancer programmes in Francophone Africa, and initiatives that amplify the voices of those with lived experience, including as part of its current three-year World Cancer Day campaign - United by Unique. A core focus of this work will be to mobilise and equip civil society to advocate for the elimination of cervical cancer--ensuring communities are heard, policies are strengthened, and accountability is upheld.

UICC is rooted in its belief that everyone experiencing cancer should have access to quality treatment and care, and no one should die from a preventable cancer. To achieve this, UICC will leverage its established learning and knowledge-sharing opportunities, its broad multi-sectoral network, and continued advocacy to further progress and ensure that health systems are equipped to improve cancer control, and eliminate cervical cancer.

Private sector

Becton Dickinson

Becton Dickinson HPV Access Pricing Initiative: Becton Dickinson (BD) proudly commits to a Global Access Price for our advanced HPV Screening Solution, featuring integrated Extended Genotyping and a self-collection option to expand equitable access to life-saving diagnostics globally. This all-inclusive "Price per Patient Result" will be available to governments and non-governmental organizations advancing public sector programs in 73 Low and Low-Middle Income Countries. Through multi-stakeholder collaboration, we aim to expand access, improve patient management, and help public sector programs implement high-quality, sustainable, and scalable screening programs for effective cervical cancer prevention.

The Ministry of Health Indonesia and Becton Dickinson (BD) are partnering to expand cervical cancer screening in West Java, aiming to reach 300,000 women in three years. Building on a successful pilot in Papua, the initiative supports Indonesia's National Action Plan, improving patient management and long-term cost-effectiveness through HPV DNA testing, self-collection, and extended genotyping.

Roche

Roche commits to expand affordable pricing for its cobas® HPV DNA test to 17 additional countries, bringing the total to 106 countries, with the potential to positively impact more than 600 million women worldwide. The decision reflects Roche's unwavering dedication to continuous innovation and advancing equitable access to cervical cancer screening, a critical step in supporting countries as they work towards their elimination goals. Roche's commitment extends beyond accessible pricing; we actively deploy our expertise, global footprint and partnerships to help countries bridge systemic gaps and together deliver better health outcomes for persons at risk of cervical cancer. This comprehensive approach includes building workforce capacity, investing in patient access, integrating care pathways, improving infrastructure and fostering vital education - elements that are critical to advance progress towards cervical cancer elimination.

Philanthropies

Expanded EPICC partnership advances cervical cancer elimination efforts in the Indo-Pacific Region: At the Quad Cancer Initiative launch, the Australian government committed an additional AU$2.02M/US$1.3M (to add to prior AU$14.47M/US$9.1M, total commitment AU$16.5M/US$10.4M), and the Minderoo Foundation committed an additional AU$13.1M/US$8.2M to the Elimination Partnership in the Indo-Pacific for Cervical Cancer (EPICC). Combined with prior Australian government and other direct and parallel commitments, commitments now stand at approximately AU$73.5M/US$46M. The EPICC program is working with partner countries PNG, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Fiji and Nauru to advance their national cervical cancer elimination programs and strategies.

In addition, this work has been further complimented in October 2024 by a AU$25.9M/USD$16.3M donation by the Swire Group to establish national cervical screening programs in Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Kiribati and the Marshall Islands, and to continue progress towards elimination in Vanuatu.

The Quad Health Working Group (USA, Australia, India, Japan) initiated the Quad Cancer Initiative. Launched in September 2024, this initiative supports HPV vaccination, affordable HPV tests, and strengthened oncology services in the Indo-Pacific and will facilitate effective coordination of our core activities in the region, including procurement and market shaping for HPV tests, evaluation of new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, and stakeholder/community engagement.

A full list and description of commitments can be found here and will be updated throughout the forum.

Government quotes

Dr. Alec Ekeroma, Director General of Ministry of Health, Government of Samoa

"We stand united with the international community and our partners, in our mission to eliminate cervical cancer--a preventable yet deadly disease affecting women across the globe. For Samoa, this is not just a health issue, but a matter of justice and dignity. Each year, we see new cases--mostly in advanced stages--affecting women in their mid-40s. This is unacceptable for a disease that is entirely preventable," said Aiono Dr. Alec Ekeroma, Director General of Ministry of Health, Government of Samoa. "At the Commonwealth Heads of Governments meeting in Samoa last October, we proudly launched Samoa's Comprehensive Cervical Cancer Screening Program, a national commitment to save lives through early detection, treatment, and vaccination."

Co-host quotes (in alphabetical order):

Dr Chris Elias, President, Global Development, Gates Foundation:

"Seventy-five countries have now adopted a single-dose HPV vaccine schedule - a major milestone in the global effort to eliminate cervical cancer. This progress means more girls are being protected, and we're moving closer to a future where cervical cancer no longer threatens women's lives."

Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance:

"In just a few years, our Vaccine Alliance has helped deliver HPV vaccines to more girls than in the entire previous decade- proving that rapid, large-scale progress is possible," said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. "With vaccine supply no longer a barrier, we now have a critical window to protect millions more. We need to ensure that Gavi is funded for the next five years to build on this hard-won momentum and protect an additional 1.5 million lives by 2030. We have a unique opportunity to stop one of the most preventable cancers from continuing to claim lives."

Catherine Russell, UNICEF Executive Director:

"We stand on the brink of a historic victory: the elimination of cervical cancer. HPV vaccination is not just a medical breakthrough, it is a promise of protection and a healthier future for every girl. In 2024, UNICEF helped vaccinate over 20 million girls, connected thousands more to vital health services, and sparked a wave of awareness through peer educators and faith leaders. Now, with our global partners, we are determined to reach 100 million girls - proving what we can deliver when the world comes together for children."

Marisol Touraine, Chair of the Executive Committee, Unitaid:

"It is extraordinary to have the tools to eliminate a cancer - and we must not waste that opportunity. This is about women's health and women's futures. With an additional US$50 million commitment over the next two years, Unitaid is collaborating with countries to deliver screening and treatment solutions that address local needs while informing global progress. With the right support and sustainable investment, we can ensure that no woman is left behind on the path to elimination."

Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director, Health, Nutrition and Population, World Bank; Director, GFF:

"Cervical cancer elimination is a key priority for the World Bank Group as part of its efforts to reach 1.5 billion people with quality, affordable health services by 2030. In response to the growing burden and demand from countries, we are intensifying our efforts to ensure that screening, treatment, and vaccination are prioritized in health benefit packages and integrated within health system strengthening efforts. Through collaboration with the Global Financing Facility (GFF), we aim to unlock more resources and make progress in countries facing the highest burden, thereby advancing our commitment to global health equity for women, children and adolescents." - Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director, Health, Nutrition and Population, World Bank; Director, GFF.

