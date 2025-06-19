Ghana: Govt, Stakeholders Urged Not to Compromise On Teacher Motivation, Support

THE Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Accra Metro Central District held is First Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Accra with a call on the government, employers not to compromise on teacher motivation and support.

They have also been urged to create safe, secure and enabling environment for teachers to deliver on their mandate.

It was held on the theme, "The Ghana Education Service (GES) @ 50- Achievement, Teacher Motivation, Challenges and the way forward".

The Chairman for the Accra Metro Central District of GNAT, Mr George Anane Appiah, urged members to remember that the task ahead was not to divide the rank and file but to fight for equal opportunities for all members.

"As leaders' government to provide adequate teaching and learning material to all teachers in schools to ensure effective teaching and learning."

He further called on government to pay all other allowances as enshrined in the conditions of service, adding that it should ensure affordable houses are provided for teachers in the form of a mortgage to save teachers from the hands of callous landlords and landladies.

Mr Appiah condemned recent attacks on teachers by their students especially those in our Senior High Schools and called on Ministry of Education and GES to take drastic action against such recalcitrant students to serve as a deterrent to other students.

He further called upon teachers to have a change of attitude towards their work adding "as educators, we must set good examples for our students to emulate "

The Public Relations Officer for Ablekuma North Municipal Education Directorate, Mr Michael Austen Kugblenu, commended all members of the association for their unwavering resolve to advance the cause of education in their jurisdictions and the larger country in their varying capacities.

He mentioned key challenges bedeviling the area as inequity in education delivery, administrative bottlenecks, teacher attrition and brain drain, overloaded curriculum and examination pressure.

Mr Kugblenu mentioned areas of achievement of the GES to include access and infrastructure, curriculum reforms, teacher professionalism and teacher motivation.

He outlined modalities to address the challenges and to motivate the teacher to include provision of affordable housing, clothing and rent allowance, tax waivers to enable teachers buy vehicles for movement.