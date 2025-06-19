Ghana: Breaking - Fire Engulfs Multiple Wooden Structures At Tema Heavy Industrial Area

A fire is currently raging through multiple wooden structures behind Ferro Fabrik Ltd in the Tema Heavy Industrial Area.
Seven (7) fire tenders have been deployed to the fire scene by the Ghana Fire Service, with senior officers including the Regional Commander, Operations Officer, and District Commanders on-site to coordinate and supervise firefighting operations.
Rigorous firefighting is underway to bring the situation under control.
More details soon.
