Tanzania: Kimambo Takes Helm At MNH

18 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ally Mayala

Dar es Salaam — President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has made key appointments in public institutions, including the appointment of Dr Delilah Kimambo as the Executive Director of Muhimbili National Hospital.

Dr Kimambo replaces Prof Mohamed Janabi, who was recently elected as the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

President Samia also assigned Ambassador Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk to serve as Tanzanian Ambassador to Italy.

In a statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communication on Monday, President Samia also reappointed retired Judge Hamisa Kalombola as Chairperson of the Public Service Commission for the second term.

She also reappointed Mr Paul Sangawe to assume as the Chairperson of SELF Microfinance Fund for the second term.

Furthermore, President Dr Samia appointed Judge Rose Ebrahim to chair the Fair Competition Tribunal.

