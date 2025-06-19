Tanzania: Samia - Produce More Cotton

Simiyu — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called on farmers in Meatu District in Simiyu Region and across the country to continue increasing cotton and other crop production to supply raw materials for local industries and attract more investment.

She made the call yesterday when addressing a public rally at the Meatu bus stand grounds in Simiyu Region. "I urge you to keep producing cotton and other crops that will feed our industries and create more opportunities for investment," she said.

The President commended Meatu farmers for their efforts. Cotton production in the district has increased from 22 million kilogrammes in 2020 to over 40 million kilogrammes this year.

"I congratulate the farmers for this achievement. Let us continue to build on this progress," she said.

President Samia is on a five-day working visit to Simiyu Region, which she commenced on Sunday. President Samia further instructed the Itilima District Council and other councils in Simiyu Region to set aside special areas for cotton farming.

She also invited capable investors to engage in cotton farming to help develop the sector in Itilima.

"The government is providing subsidies for cotton farming. I urge citizens to seize this opportunity to supply raw materials for our industries," she said.

Earlier, in Itilima District, President Samia directed the Ministry of Works to begin building roads and installing streetlights in the town.

"Itilima is a wellplanned town, but it has no roads. I have asked the Minister for Works to look into this seriously. The roads should be built, and streetlights should also be installed to allow people to do business," said President Samia.

In Meatu, the President promised to bring water from Lake Victoria to help solve the district's water shortages.

"Many of the wells that have been drilled produce salty water, which is a challenge. The government plans to bring water from Lake Victoria and also find areas where good water can be drilled," she said.

President Samia said the government had brought electricity to all 109 villages in Meatu and was now connecting smaller areas.

"This is to make sure our people enjoy the resources given to them by God," she said.

She also commended the opening of the Biosustain Tanzania Limited cotton processing factory in Meatu, which has so far created 350 direct jobs and over 800 indirect ones.

"This investment has created 375 permanent jobs and 880 temporary jobs," she said.

The investors plan to expand the factory by adding another plant worth 12bn/- to produce cottonseed and sunflower oil.

Meatu now has 43 large, 48 medium and 268 small industries, which together employ 1,342 people.

The Minister for Agriculture, Hussein Bashe, said that this year the government will provide cotton farmers with free fertiliser, seeds and pesticides.

"This year, Madam President has given me permission to provide cotton farmers with special fertiliser. We will begin distributing it in October. It will be free," said Minister Bashe.

He added that farmers would also receive free seeds, free pesticides and subsidised tractor services. Managing Director of Biosustain Tanzania Limited, Dr Riaz Aidel, said the factory aims to process up to one million tonnes of cotton a year, up from 30,000 tonnes last year.