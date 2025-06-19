Rwanda, Morrocco Ink 'Landmark' Military Cooperation Agreement

19 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)

A "landmark" military cooperation agreement between Rwanda and the Kingdom of Morocco that establishes a robust framework for enhancing military ties and paves the way for a broader strategic partnership between the two nations, was signed on June 18.

ALSO READ: King Mohammed VI of Morocco visits

This was as Juvenal Marizamunda, the Minister of Defence, started a three-day official working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, according to a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) statement.

The minister is accompanied by Shakilla Umutoni, the Ambassador of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Morocco, Col David Mutayomba, the Chief of Military Training and Education (J7), and Lt Col Angeline Kamanzi, Director of Analysis in Defence Intelligence.

ALSO READ: Morocco commits to expanding investments in Rwanda, creating sustainable jobs

The visit began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, paying tribute to the historical legacy and enduring leadership of the father of independence.

The first day featured a high-level bilateral meeting between the Rwandan delegation and their Moroccan counterparts, led by Abdeltif Loudyi, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Administration of National Defence, held at the Headquarters of the Administration of National Defence. The discussions centered on strengthening defence cooperation.

As noted, "this visit marks a significant milestone in Rwanda-Morocco defence relations and signals a shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual development."

King Mohammed VI's historic visit to Rwanda in 2016 served as a foundation for the strong ties between the two countries, which have constantly pledged to strengthen relations at many levels.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.