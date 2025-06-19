Rwanda, Morrocco Ink 'Landmark' Military Cooperation Agreement

A "landmark" military cooperation agreement between Rwanda and the Kingdom of Morocco that establishes a robust framework for enhancing military ties and paves the way for a broader strategic partnership between the two nations, was signed on June 18.

ALSO READ: King Mohammed VI of Morocco visits

This was as Juvenal Marizamunda, the Minister of Defence, started a three-day official working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, according to a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) statement.

The minister is accompanied by Shakilla Umutoni, the Ambassador of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Morocco, Col David Mutayomba, the Chief of Military Training and Education (J7), and Lt Col Angeline Kamanzi, Director of Analysis in Defence Intelligence.

ALSO READ: Morocco commits to expanding investments in Rwanda, creating sustainable jobs

The visit began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mausoleum of Mohammed V, paying tribute to the historical legacy and enduring leadership of the father of independence.

The first day featured a high-level bilateral meeting between the Rwandan delegation and their Moroccan counterparts, led by Abdeltif Loudyi, the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Administration of National Defence, held at the Headquarters of the Administration of National Defence. The discussions centered on strengthening defence cooperation.

As noted, "this visit marks a significant milestone in Rwanda-Morocco defence relations and signals a shared commitment to peace, stability, and mutual development."

King Mohammed VI's historic visit to Rwanda in 2016 served as a foundation for the strong ties between the two countries, which have constantly pledged to strengthen relations at many levels.