Zimbabwe: Chillmaster Misses Out As Nisha Ts Joins Germany's Moto Moto Festival

RISING contemporary musician Chillmaster has pulled out of the upcoming MOTO MOTO Festival in Cologne, Germany, where he was scheduled to perform on July 19.

Chillmasters' inclusion on the festival's lineup was part of the winning package as the NAMA Outstanding Breakthrough Musician.

He has been replaced by Zimdancehall artist Nisha Ts.

"Unfortunately, Chillmaster, the NAMA 23rd Edition Outstanding Breakthrough Musician category winner, will be unable to travel due to unforeseen circumstances. After full consultations with Chillmaster and his management, and in alignment with the spirit of the partnership, Nisha Ts, the 2nd place honoree, has been selected to take up the opportunity.

"NAMA is committed to supporting Nisha Ts' travel and participation at the festival, ensuring that this vital platform continues to open doors for Zimbabwean musical talent on the global stage," reads a statement by the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NCAZ).

The 'horror' hitmaker escaped jail time after he was sentenced to community service following his conviction for culpable homicide and was fined US$200 for driving without a license.

Following a pubic outcry, the case is now under review at the High Court, with Judge President Zimba-Dube set to determine if "real and substantial justice" had been served.

When NewZimbabwe.com asked Chillmaster's manager, Admire Mushambi aka Mama Vee, if his decision to pull out of the festival was related to the case, he declined to comment.