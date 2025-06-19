Sudan Receives 37 Tons of Medical Supplies As Humanitarian Aid From Turkey to Combat Cholera

Port Sudan, June 18, 2025 (SUNA) - A plane carrying 37 tons of humanitarian aid arrived at Port Sudan International Airport today from Turkey, including medical supplies, intravenous solutions, and medicines designated to combat the cholera epidemic.

The aid was provided by the Turkish government, represented by the Turkish Ministry of Health.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, expressed his gratitude to the Turkish government for its significant and continuous support to Sudan during the difficult circumstances the country is currently experiencing.

During the reception of the plane at Port Sudan Airport, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health revealed that the protocol signed between the Sudanese and Turkish Ministries of Health contributed to the provision of aid.

He thanked the Turkish Embassy in Sudan, mainly Ambassador Fatih Yildiz, for their efforts and communication with the Turkish government to deliver this support. He also thanked the Transitional Sovereignty Council and the Defense Industries Organization for their role in delivering this shipment of supplies from Turkey.

For his part, Turkish Chargé d'Affaires Kurtal Onat Oz explained that the Turkish plane carried 37 tons of medical aid intended to combat cholera and other epidemics.

He noted that the remaining supplies would arrive by sea in the coming days. He underlined that the aid reflects Turkey's support for Sudan, adding that his country also provided rapid assistance to extinguish the fires that recently broke out in Port Sudan.

The reception was attended by the Turkish Embassy staff in Sudan and several Ministry of Health departments.