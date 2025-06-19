South Africa: Eastern Cape Holds Provincial Day of Mourning for Storm Victims

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is today hosting a Provincial Day of Mourning in honour of the victims of last week's floods.

Thursday's ceremony which will take place at King Sabatha Dalindyebo Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College in Mthatha will bring together government leaders and community members to pay tribute to the lives lost in the storms.

The death toll in the tragedy currently stands at 92, including a teenage girl whose body was recovered along the Mthatha River on Wednesday. The total number of fatalities in Mthatha alone are at 68.

"Mthatha in the OR Tambo District Municipality remain the hardest hit across the province and the number of deceased persons may continue to rise. Progress has been made with the processing of the bodies as 86 bodies have now been positively identified, with 83 collected by family members.

"Five bodies remain unidentified. The Provincial Government is still urging members of the public to report any missing persons at their nearest police station to assist ongoing recovery and identification efforts," provincial spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie said in a statement.

Rantjie said the provincial government continues to work tirelessly to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 4 308 individuals that have been left homeless across the province.

Processes are underway to ensure the provision of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs).

"Significant progress has also been made in the restoration of critical infrastructure. The OR Tambo District Municipality has reported steady advancements in the restoration of water supply systems. Full restoration is anticipated across all affected areas by Friday, 21 June 2025," Rantjie said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

READ | Death toll in Eastern Cape floods rises to 90

In the Amathole District Municipality, operations at the Butterworth Water Treatment Works (WTW) have resumed following the successful repairs to the high lift and backwash pumps. Water supply has also been restored in most areas.

However, the provincial government said high-lying communities are still facing limited access as the system stabilises, and this will take some additional time to recover fully.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and conduct assessments to quantify the full restoration across all affected communities.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has commended South Africans and the world for the provision of much needed support to reach people in dire need.

"We are encouraged by the outpouring of love and support from all corners of the globe. The Provincial Government remains committed to working alongside municipalities, national departments, and civil society to restore dignity and livelihoods across the province," Mabuyane said.