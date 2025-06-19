Namibia: 16 Namibians Selected for 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship

The U.S. Embassy in Namibia has announced that 16 Namibians have been selected for the 2025 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders.

This flagship programme of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) equips young leaders with the skills, network, and knowledge to build inclusive, resilient, and prosperous societies.

The selected fellows, hailing from the Omaheke, Kavango West, Khomas, and Omusati regions, represent a diverse range of leaders working in business, civic engagement, and public service.

They will join 650 emerging leaders from across Sub-Saharan Africa for a six-week academic and leadership programme hosted at top U.S. colleges and universities.

Since its inception in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship has empowered nearly 177 Namibian Fellows to drive innovation and positive change across their communities.

This year, the fellows will participate in one of three tailored academic tracks. This includes business, focused on entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation; civic engagement, focused on supporting civil society, human rights, and community leadership; and public management, which will focus on strengthening governance, service delivery, and policy implementation.

In addition to academic coursework, the Fellows will engage in leadership development workshops, community service, mentorship, and professional networking. These activities will provide them with practical skills and valuable exposure to American institutions and civic life.

A select number of fellows will also have the opportunity to participate in a Professional Development Experience, where they will be placed at U.S.-based organisations and institutions for four weeks of hands-on learning.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Alexis Haftvani congratulating the cohort, said, "The Mandela Washington Fellowship celebrates excellence, and Namibia continues to shine. These young leaders are shaping a future that reflects innovation, integrity, and service. Their participation in this programme deepens the strong people-to-people ties between our countries."

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is a programme of the U.S. Department of State, funded by its government through the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, and administered by IREX. For more information, visit www.mandelawashingtonfellowship.org or join the conversation online using #YALI2025.

Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Alexis Haftvani with the 2025 Mandela Washington Fellows from Namibia. The Fellows have departed for the United States to begin their six-week academic and leadership programme.