Zimbabwe: Rapist, Robber Jailed 75 Years

A MAGISTRATE has meted a deterrent sentence to a rapist robber, condemning him to 75 years imprisonment.

Accused person, John Foroma (38) appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court, where he pleaded guilty to all five counts of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, and one of robbery.

He was sentenced to 15 years for each of the five counts of rape and indecent assault. He was also slapped with five years' imprisonment for the robbery count. The sentences run consecutively, resulting in a total effective term of 75 years.

The court heard that during the night of May 3 this year, in the Chief Ngungunyana area, he unlawfully entered a house, where a 13-year-old victim and her siblings were sleeping. He threatened her with a knife before raping her three times.

The assailant went on to sexually assault the other two minor girls, aged 9 and 11.

In another count, Foroma used violence against a 63-year-old woman to steal her Hisense cellphone. He later sold the gadget, which was tracked by police, leading to his arrest on June 15.