Zimbabwe: Cheetahs Leave for 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup

19 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Senior Men's Sevens Rugby Team, the Cheetahs, left the country on Wednesday morning for Mauritius, where they will compete at the 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup.

Scheduled to run from the 21st to the 23rd of June, the 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup will see 12 nations battling for honours.

Drawn in Pool C, Zimbabwe will face hosts Mauritius, Tunisia, and Madagascar in what is expected to be a tightly contested group.

The other two pools are Pool A which includes Uganda, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Ghana; Pool B consists of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and South Africa.

Cheetahs coach Ricky Paul Chirengende, expressed optimism about the squad's potential.

"It has been a long time since we assembled a squad as good as this one.

" I told the boys in our last training session that what we may have lost in preparation time, we've more than made up for in the quality of selection.

I'm really looking forward to seeing what this group can produce. Like any coach, we're flying out to get the big prize. It's going to be tough--this is a heavy pool with quality teams," he said.

The last time Zimbabwe won the Africa Sevens title was in 2012, and all eyes are on coach Chirengende and the team to restore the lost pride.

A top finish in Mauritius will pave the way to the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, with further implications for Olympic qualification.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs - 2025 Travelling Squad

  1. Vuyani Dhlomo
  2. Munashe Dukuswa
  3. Brandon Mudzekenyedzi
  4. Edward Sigauke
  5. Godfrey Magaramombe
  6. Ryan Musumhi
  7. Tapiwa Malenga (Captain)
  8. Dion Khumalo
  9. Tapiwa Mafura
  10. Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere
  11. Carlos Matematema
  12. Trevor Gurwe

Technical Team:

  • Head Coach: Ricky Paul Chirengende
  • Team Manager: Tafadzwa Mhende
  • Physiotherapist: Thelma Musingwini

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.