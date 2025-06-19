Zimbabwe: Cheetahs Leave for 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup

The Zimbabwe Senior Men's Sevens Rugby Team, the Cheetahs, left the country on Wednesday morning for Mauritius, where they will compete at the 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup.

Scheduled to run from the 21st to the 23rd of June, the 2025 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens Cup will see 12 nations battling for honours.

Drawn in Pool C, Zimbabwe will face hosts Mauritius, Tunisia, and Madagascar in what is expected to be a tightly contested group.

The other two pools are Pool A which includes Uganda, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Ghana; Pool B consists of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Zambia, and South Africa.

Cheetahs coach Ricky Paul Chirengende, expressed optimism about the squad's potential.

"It has been a long time since we assembled a squad as good as this one.

" I told the boys in our last training session that what we may have lost in preparation time, we've more than made up for in the quality of selection.

I'm really looking forward to seeing what this group can produce. Like any coach, we're flying out to get the big prize. It's going to be tough--this is a heavy pool with quality teams," he said.

The last time Zimbabwe won the Africa Sevens title was in 2012, and all eyes are on coach Chirengende and the team to restore the lost pride.

A top finish in Mauritius will pave the way to the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series, with further implications for Olympic qualification.

Zimbabwe Cheetahs - 2025 Travelling Squad

Vuyani Dhlomo Munashe Dukuswa Brandon Mudzekenyedzi Edward Sigauke Godfrey Magaramombe Ryan Musumhi Tapiwa Malenga (Captain) Dion Khumalo Tapiwa Mafura Tinotenda Blithe Mavesere Carlos Matematema Trevor Gurwe

Technical Team: