South Africa: Africa Future Hospitality Summit Underway in Cape Town

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has welcomed delegates from across the world to the Future Hospitality Summit Africa which is currently underway in Cape Town.

For over a decade the Future Hospitality Summit Africa - previously known as AHIF - has served as a launchpad for hospitality investment across the continent, driving growth, connecting visionaries, and transforming Africa's tourism and hospitality landscape.

The summit, which began on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), gathers global investors, developers, operators, and industry leaders who are dedicated to turning potential into reality. The summit concludes on Thursday, 19 June.

In his address, Meyer emphasised the province's dynamic role in shaping the future of the hospitality and tourism sectors.

"Cape Town is not just a backdrop; it is a beacon of possibility. But our world-class infrastructure, stable governance, and vibrant economic ecosystem make the Western Cape Africa's gateway to investment," Meyer said.

The MEC also touched on the upcoming Western Cape Investment Summit 2025, which is set to take place from 5-7 November.

This summit serves as a transformative platform aimed at connecting global capital with high-impact opportunities.

Aligned with the province's Growth for Jobs Strategy, the summit seeks to attract R200 billion in direct investment, to develop an inclusive R1 trillion economy that grows at an annual rate of 3-5% by 2035.

According to the provincial department, the hospitality and tourism sectors are essential components of this vision.

In April 2025, Cape Town's hotels recorded an impressive occupancy rate of 72.5%, along with a 20.1% year-on-year increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Meanwhile, the luxury properties led the charge, reinforcing the city's status as a global tourism hub.

The summit will showcase investment-ready projects across nine sectors, with tourism and hospitality offering premium experiences, cultural capital, and tech-driven innovation.

The gathering will provide streamlined regulatory support, expedited approvals, and direct access to key decision-makers.

Meyer concluded with a call to action to join the Western Cape Investment Summit 2025, aiming to shape the future of hospitality and tourism in Africa.

"Together, we can create jobs, uplift communities, and position the Western Cape as Africa's investment leader."