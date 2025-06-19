South Africa: Africa Future Hospitality Summit Underway in Cape Town

19 June 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Western Cape MEC for Agriculture, Economic Development, and Tourism, Dr Ivan Meyer, has welcomed delegates from across the world to the Future Hospitality Summit Africa which is currently underway in Cape Town.

For over a decade the Future Hospitality Summit Africa - previously known as AHIF - has served as a launchpad for hospitality investment across the continent, driving growth, connecting visionaries, and transforming Africa's tourism and hospitality landscape.

The summit, which began on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), gathers global investors, developers, operators, and industry leaders who are dedicated to turning potential into reality. The summit concludes on Thursday, 19 June.

In his address, Meyer emphasised the province's dynamic role in shaping the future of the hospitality and tourism sectors.

"Cape Town is not just a backdrop; it is a beacon of possibility. But our world-class infrastructure, stable governance, and vibrant economic ecosystem make the Western Cape Africa's gateway to investment," Meyer said.

The MEC also touched on the upcoming Western Cape Investment Summit 2025, which is set to take place from 5-7 November.

This summit serves as a transformative platform aimed at connecting global capital with high-impact opportunities.

Aligned with the province's Growth for Jobs Strategy, the summit seeks to attract R200 billion in direct investment, to develop an inclusive R1 trillion economy that grows at an annual rate of 3-5% by 2035.

According to the provincial department, the hospitality and tourism sectors are essential components of this vision.

In April 2025, Cape Town's hotels recorded an impressive occupancy rate of 72.5%, along with a 20.1% year-on-year increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Meanwhile, the luxury properties led the charge, reinforcing the city's status as a global tourism hub.

The summit will showcase investment-ready projects across nine sectors, with tourism and hospitality offering premium experiences, cultural capital, and tech-driven innovation.

The gathering will provide streamlined regulatory support, expedited approvals, and direct access to key decision-makers.

Meyer concluded with a call to action to join the Western Cape Investment Summit 2025, aiming to shape the future of hospitality and tourism in Africa.

"Together, we can create jobs, uplift communities, and position the Western Cape as Africa's investment leader."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.