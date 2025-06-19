South Africa: Ethekwini Municipality Strengthens Ties in UAE to Advance Smart City

The eThekwini Municipality has embarked on a high-level international engagement mission in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reinforcing its commitment to sustainable urban development, cutting-edge transport systems, and smart city transformation.

City Manager, Musa Mbhele is currently leading a series of high-level strategic engagements with government and business leaders in Abu Dhabi to explore strategic partnerships that could unlock economic opportunities and introduce advanced infrastructure innovation solutions.

This follows a successful initial round of discussions with major Abu Dhabi institutions, which laid a robust foundation for collaboration in integrated mobility, urban planning, and digital governance.

Key objectives of the UAE mission

The current leg of the mission, taking place from 16 to 19 June 2025, aims to:

· Finalise agreements with the Integrated Transport Center (ITC) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to implement forward-looking transport innovations aligned to the needs of the eThekwini region.

· Explore technology-driven investment platforms with Maqta Technologies, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, focusing on digital investment portals, such as the Single Window and the proposed "Invest in KZN" prototype.

· Consolidate the Abu Dhabi-Dubai-KZN knowledge exchange corridor, focusing on smart logistics, sustainable infrastructure, and advanced technologies in customs clearance and risk analytics through platforms like BorderVision, RiskLab, and BorderMeter.

Mbhele is joined by Project Executive in the Chief Operations Office, Lungelo Buthelezi, and Acting Head of the eThekwini Transport Authority, Nelisiwe Zama.

On 16 June, the team led constructive discussions with senior leaders in Dubai's Department of Municipalities and Transport, centred on building urban spaces, where mobility is seamless, sustainable, and intelligently connected.

"As urban landscapes evolve, the integration of smart transport systems, thoughtful urban planning, and municipal coordination has become more crucial than ever. We are in the United Arab Emirates to leverage international best practices.

"By embracing innovation and strategic planning, we pave the way for a connected and resilient urban future for our city of Durban," said Mbhele.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Collaboration with UAE mobility and infrastructure leaders

The eThekwini delegation also engaged with key stakeholders in Abu Dhabi's intelligent mobility and digital infrastructure sectors.

Among the stakeholders included Dr Emily Mogano, Vice President of Partnerships at the Sheikh Maktoum NEO Technologies Office, who expressed enthusiasm for the growing collaboration.

Senior representatives from the UAE's transport sector, led by Minister Abdulla Al Hashmi, Director of Traffic Systems at the Integrated Transport Center, shared insights on Abu Dhabi's Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS). These include smart mobility advancements, traffic infrastructure optimisation, and road safety enhancements driven by cutting-edge technologies.

Al Hashmi emphasised the UAE's readiness to collaborate with eThekwini on solutions tailored for Durban's urban context.

These engagements underscores eThekwini's commitment to proactive global cooperation and innovation-driven development, positioning Durban as a hub for international investment, mobility innovation, and smart governance.