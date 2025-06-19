Namibia: Cricket Namibia and Langer Heinrich Uranium Team Up to Boost Grassroots Cricket

Cricket Namibia, in partnership with Langer Heinrich Uranium, officially opened the Mondesa Cricket Hub in Swakopmund.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to bring cricket directly into the heart of the community, creating new opportunities for young, aspiring athletes in the region.

The launch event saw a gathering of distinguished guests, including Erongo Region Governor Hon. Neville Andre, Swakopmund Deputy Mayor Cllr. Suamma Kautondokwa, Langer Heinrich Uranium Managing Director Mr. Johan Roux, Cricket Namibia Chief Executive Mr. Johan Muller, and Hanganeni Primary School Principal Mrs. Bertha Kadhila. Players from Cricket Namibia's High Performance program were also in attendance, highlighting the pathway for young talent.

The establishment of the Mondesa Cricket Hub marks a significant milestone in Cricket Namibia's long-term vision. The organisation is committed to ensuring that cricket remains an inclusive and accessible sport for all Namibians, fostering participation and development at the community level.

Situated at Hanganeni Primary School, the facility provides a safe, structured environment for children to train and learn the game.

Cricket Namibia's Muller expressed his gratitude to Langer Heinrich Uranium for their partnership and commitment to youth development.

"We are incredibly grateful to Langer Heinrich Uranium for believing in the power of sport and investing in the community. This hub is more than just a training ground; it's a platform of hope and opportunity. We look forward to seeing the talent this facility will nurture and the positive impact it will have across the region," said Muller.

The Hub is under the leadership of former national women's player, Lea Gomaxas, who manages the daily training sessions as follows:

The Mondesa Cricket Hub is open to all and welcomes young cricketers who are passionate about the game and eager to grow.