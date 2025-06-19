Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys Houses in Kano

A windstorm has wreaked havoc in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State, destroying residential buildings.

The incident occurred in Sakafalle-Jalabi and Zangon Buhari, both in Kulluwa ward of the local government area, rendering many people homeless.

Zinc roofing sheets were damaged, just as mud and cement-made buildings were also destroyed by the powerful windstorm on Monday.

Though no life was lost, valuable properties were lost in the incident.

An information officer of the local government area, Labaran Garba, confirmed the incident, saying no life was lost.

Acting district head of Bunkure (Wakilin Hakimi) Nasiru Umar, however, formally reported the matter to the Emir of Rano, Alhaji Isa Umar.

The emir, while directing the compilation of a comprehensive report on the incident to be sent to the local government council for the appropriate interventions, implored residents of the affected villages to take proactive steps against natural disasters.

The chairman of the local government, Alhaji Aliyu Bashir Barkum, could not be reached for further information on the incident.

Our correspondent reports that a powerful windstorm in May had rendered many homeless in the Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

The windstorm, which also destroyed public infrastructure, including power lines, left residents without an electric power supply.