Gambia: Speaker Urges Lawmakers to Renew Commitment to Public Duty

In a spirited address to open the second ordinary session of the National Assembly for 2025, Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta called on lawmakers to recommit themselves to the duties of representation, legislation, and oversight, urging a principled approach to national service amid evolving challenges facing the country.

Delivering his remarks on Monday, June 16, Speaker Jatta acknowledged the efforts of members of parliament but stressed that greater resolve was required to meet the expectations of the Gambian people.

"Let us renew our commitment to the sacred duties vested in us by the people of The Gambia--duties grounded in representation, legislation, and oversight," he declared from the Assembly floor.

The Speaker praised National Assembly Members (NAMs) for their work, especially through committee engagements, which he said demonstrated dedication to parliamentary oversight. "I commend you for your unwavering commitment to duty, particularly through your committee engagements in exercising your oversight mandate," he told the plenary.

A focal point of his address was the work of the Special Select Committee tasked with investigating the sale and disposal of assets belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh. He described the committee's role as vital to national integrity and institutional trust.

"Your appointment to this Committee is not only a call to duty but a solemn trust conferred upon you by the National Assembly and, by extension, the people of The Gambia," Speaker Jatta said. "This inquiry represents a critical pillar in our collective efforts to uphold accountability, safeguard public resources, and restore public confidence in governance."

Acknowledging the political sensitivity surrounding the investigation, he urged the committee to conduct its work with "the highest standards of impartiality, transparency, and professionalism," warning against succumbing to political pressures or public emotion. "Let the focus remain on facts, evidence, and due process--rising above political interests and public pressure," he added.

The Speaker also informed members that five key pieces of legislation passed during the previous session have now received presidential assent. These include: The Gambia Legal Metrology (Amendment) Act, The Gambia Tertiary and Higher Education Trust Fund Act, National Research and Innovation Fund Act, Criminal Offences Act and Criminal Procedure Act.

The legislative measures, he noted, reflect the National Assembly's growing role in shaping legal frameworks for scientific advancement, education financing, and criminal justice reform.

Speaker Jatta's call comes at a time when public scrutiny of government institutions remains high and political tensions linger around transitional justice, economic governance, and electoral reforms. His emphasis on duty, integrity, and national interest was interpreted by observers as a subtle reminder of the Assembly's constitutional responsibility to act as a check on the executive while remaining accountable to the public.

As the second ordinary session gets underway, NAMs are expected to deliberate on a number of pressing issues, including the national budget, public accountability reports, and upcoming amendments to electoral and land management laws.

