South Africa: Media Statement - Case Backlog At IPID Contributing to Lack of Consequences Within SAPS

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Police is concerned that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) continues to face a huge case backlog, which negatively impacts on its ability to deliver on its mandate. The committee met with both IPID and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) on the revised annual performance plan and strategic plan.

"IPID plays a critical role in ensuring accountability from the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the backlog directly undermines this drive. While the committee has noted various interventions to clear the backlog, the reality is that victims of police abuse of authority remain without recourse," said Mr Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the committee. The committee is concerned that there is a backlog of 14 469 cases carried over to this financial year and has called for urgent strategies to remedy the concern.

While the committee welcomes the R126.3 million additional funding over the medium term and is hopeful that it will significantly contribute to reducing the case backlog, it is concerned that the additional allocation without clear plans to overcome some of the internal systematic challenges will not resolve the problem. A major impediment for the IPID is the proportionally high case per investigator ratio, and the nominal increase of employees from 387 in the 2025/26 financial year to 421 in the 2027/28 financial year will not adequately resolve the challenge.

In the context of the increasing cases reported to IPID, it is necessary to ensure that the directorate is adequately capacitated to increasing demand.

Meanwhile, the committee acknowledged IPID's intentions to implement a new digital case management system that will enable the entity to monitor cases and ensure better tracking and communication with victims. Notwithstanding the plan, the committee has urged IPID to effectively implement the plan, as a functional system might have a positive impact on the case backlog.

The committee also welcomes the establishment of the internal investigation, Forensic Services, quality assurance and research units. The committee is of the view that the envisioned capacity will ensure that IPID will have the skills set it needs to investigate complex reported corruption cases.

The implementation of the recommendations made by IPID to SAPS is also a point of concern for the committee. The meeting today highlighted a concerning trend of SAPS seemingly ignoring strong recommendations made by IPID. "This phenomenon erodes the effectiveness of IPID and its mandate and the committee resolved that there is a need for a laser focus on the rate of implementation of the recommendations," Mr Cameron said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the committee agreed with the Minister of Police that there must be a general improvement in the conduct of SAPS members. "The bottom line is that there is no place in the SAPS for rogue police officers who engage in criminal activity. While the IPID provides the necessary checks and balances, the SAPS members must always be fit and proper for the service they must render to the people," Mr Cameron emphasised.

With regard to PSiRA, the committee has acknowledged the intention to implement a digital strategy that will ensure a seamless interaction process with users. Of major importance is functionality, such as verifying the training of private security officers through the digital platform.

The committee also welcomes the intention to increase PSiRA's footprint to ensure that private security companies in Limpopo, Northern Cape, North West are able to access its services more easily. Also, the intention to increase monitoring operations will be critical in ensuring that private security companies are legally registered and compliant with legal prescripts. The committee has always emphasised the importance of the private security industry in efforts to combat crime in the country.