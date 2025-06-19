Namibia: Managing a Company Whose Fleet Clocks 300 Million Kilometres in a Year

border logistics company Unitrans, says it is solidifying its position as a trusted and forward-thinking supply chain partner for hundreds of other companies.

Unitrans Chief Executive, Edwin Hewitt, said the African logistics sector is changing rapidly, indicating that large logistics operators have to change in tandem with the market. "With a focus on customer-specific solutions and a firm commitment to supporting the continents' long-term growth, Unitrans is delivering real impact through smart technology, data-driven strategies and strong partnerships.

The company's operations in southern Africa spans more than 100 years, placing it in a unique position to help solve the continent's complex and diverse logistical challenges. In a single year, Unitrans moves about 4.4 billion litres of fuel and chemicals with its fleet of 4000 vehicles, clocking 300 million kilometres in the process.

"In this business, we've learned to be adaptable," said Hewitt. "We don't just react to change, we plan for it. Our teams bring together industry knowledge with technologies like AI, telematics and smart analytics to enhance performance across the supply chain."

From poor infrastructure and volatile demand to geo-political uncertainty and extreme weather, African markets face a unique set of challenges. But for Unitrans, these hurdles present opportunities for innovation. The company's tailored solutions range from drone technology in agriculture to advanced telematics in transport - all aimed at improving efficiency, safety and sustainability.A key driver of this success is collaboration. "You can't succeed in this space without strong, strategic partnerships," said Hewitt. "Whether it's working with customers to forecast demand or integrating live data across the supply chain, collaboration is not optional - it's essential."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This approach is reflected in Unitrans's commitment to integrated partnerships where all players share in the risk, the work and the reward. Such alignment enables more agile, responsive operations and reduces friction across the supply chain.

Technology is another cornerstone of Unitrans's strategy with significant investment directed to advanced systems and tools. However, according to Hewitt, real value comes not just from adopting new technology but from fully integrating it. "Technology only delivers results when it's embedded into daily operations. Every system we use must improve productivity, reduce risk and enhance safety. That's where true transformation happens."

"Strong relationships with suppliers, logistics providers and technology partners will be critical. By working together and leveraging the right tools, we can build supply chains that are robust, agile, sustainable and ready for whatever comes next," concluded Hewitt.