Namibia: Second Edition of Youth in Oil & Gas Summit Scheduled for July At Walvis Bay

By Adolf Kaure.

The second edition of the Youth in Oil & Gas Summit (YIOGS) is scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 July at the Walvis Bay Town Hall.

According to a statement released on Monday, this year's summit is set to be hosted under the theme: "Drilling into the Future: Empowering Youth in Namibia's Oil & Gas Revolution" to reflect the initiative's determination to move from conversation to construction, and from awareness to active participation.

"The Youth in Oil & Gas Summit has been endorsed by Africa Energy Week and NAMCOR and it seeks to bring together over 800 young professionals, industry leaders, policymakers, and educators for two days of high-level discussions and exclusive networking opportunities."

"It was founded as a non-profit initiative by Justina Erastus, a passionate advocate for youth empowerment in the energy sector with the vision of positioning African youth as leaders at the forefront of the global energy transition."

"It also seeks to leverage Namibia's rapidly exanding prominence in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors," the statement read.

This year's edition promises to build on its groundbreaking debut, offering a vibrant platform for dialogue, education, and strategic collaboration, empowering the youth through networking opportunities and meaningful engagement with industry leaders.

"Attendees can look forward to insightful discussions featuring high-profile speakers and panellists who will explore trends, opportunities, and challenges in the oil and gas industry, with a focus on sustainability and innovation."

"The event also offers exclusive access to industry leaders, potential employers, and like-minded peers to foster collaboration and growth."

Delegates at the first edition of the Youth in Oil & Gas Summit.

"Attendees will further benefit from dynamic presentations that showcase a comprehensive overview of Namibia's oil and gas industry," the summit hosts stated.

Young professionals working in or aspiring to join the industry, students and graduates from relevant fields, entrepreneurs developing innovative solutions, women and underrepresented groups, as well as corporates and stakeholders committed to youth engagement, have been invited to be part of the summit.