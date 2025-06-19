Namibia: MUN Stakeholders Gather for Western Region Roundtable

The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) national and regional leaders as well as the western region members gathered for the first-of-its-kind, Western Regional Roundtable at Swakopmund on Wednesday for closer interaction between the union's leadership and its members across all regions.

During his keynote address, MUN acting President, Poco-Key Mberiuana, highlighted the importance of the roundtable discussions, saying that they are a platform of interacting on key matters by eliminating the hierarchy approach.

"These roundtables are not a top-down information session. They are a dialogue, a conversation, a listening exercise. They are a chance for us, the leadership, to sit side by side with members on the ground and hear directly from you. What are your concerns? What are your ideas? How can we make this union even stronger, more inclusive, and more effective? Each One Teach One is how we need to lead as the Mineworkers Union," said Mberiuana.

Also addressing the members, MUN National Secretary, Rebekka Bengela, emphasized the value of continuous dialogue between leadership and members.

"Our aim is to reinforce the relationship between leadership and membership, to have a deeper understanding of the union's work, and to build a more informed, engaged, and united membership, one that is prepared to participate actively in shaping our shared future," said Bengela.

MUN Western Region Chairperson, Niklaas Afrikaner, highlighted the challenge of lack of awareness of the initiatives by the members.

"Many workers are unaware of the benefits available to them through the union. Some believe the union is only there during strikes or salary disputes. But we must change that narrative."

"MUN membership means support in every season of your life whether you're starting your career, raising a family, launching a business, or investing in your children's education," said Afrikaner.

Attendees also engaged in conversations about the economic and social benefits of collective bargaining, as well as the significance of solidarity in securing long-term worker protections.

The roundtable formed part of a broader effort to enable closer interaction between the union's leadership and its members across all regions. The interactive platforms are designed to inform, empower, and engage members on the benefits of union affiliation, while also providing critical updates on current campaigns and national labour matters.

The MUN was formally establishment in 1986 and has played a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of workers across the mining and related industries. The union is a central force in Namibia's labour movement and a committed advocate for social justice in the broader commercial landscape.

The speakers at the MUN Western Region Roundtable, from the left, Namitvest Principal Officer - Jason Kasuto, MUN Assistant General Secretary - Paulus Situmba, Nammic Financial Manager - Selma Iininga, MUN General Secretary - George Ampweya, MUN acting President - Poco-Key Mberiuana, MUN Regional Chairperson - Niklaas Afrikaner.