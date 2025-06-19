Nigeria: We'll Fix Water Supply After Power - Governor Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has assured residents that his administration will prioritize the provision of potable water across the state capital and surrounding areas once the state's independent power project is completed later this year.

The governor disclosed that the state would soon take delivery of two 60-megawatt gas-powered turbines procured for the power project, with installation work at the Elebele site nearing completion.

Diri gave the assurance while addressing a large crowd at King Koko Square in Nembe, headquarters of Nembe Local Government Area, during his ongoing "Thank-You Tour" of the state's eight local government councils.

"On the issue of power, there is good news," he said. "As you are aware, your state government has procured an independent power plant. Very soon, we will no longer depend on the existing power supply arrangement.

"We will soon take delivery of the 60-megawatt gas turbines, and the installation site is almost ready. Bayelsa is rich in gas, and by the end of this year, the power supply problem will be a thing of the past."

He added that the power project is expected to serve Yenagoa, Nembe, Ogbia, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Sagbama, and parts of Ekeremor local government areas.

"Once we are through with the power issue, we will ensure that water is made available in Yenagoa, Nembe, and most of our local government areas," he said.

Responding to requests from residents, particularly on the construction of the Igbeta-Ewoama-Okoroba road, Governor Diri acknowledged time constraints but promised to explore partnerships with federal agencies, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the South-South Development Commission, to execute road projects that connect communities to the state capital.

He thanked the people of Nembe for their overwhelming support during the 2023 governorship election, which returned him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, to office.

"We promised that if re-elected, we would return to say thank you. Today, we are here to fulfil that promise and express our heartfelt appreciation to the people of Nembe Local Government Area," he said.

In their goodwill messages, the immediate past Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Elders Council, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd), and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo (SAN), commended the governor for his developmental strides, particularly the ongoing Nembe-Brass Road project and efforts to restore peace in the Nembe-Bassambiri community.

Also speaking, Nembe Local Government Chairman, Chief David Alagoa, and former PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Blessing Izagara, praised the governor's achievements and appealed for more projects, including potable water and healthcare facilities for the people of Nembe.