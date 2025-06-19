Gambia: Barrow Unveils Ambitious Road Projects in New Era of Connectivity

The Gambian President, Adama Barrow, has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the nation's road infrastructure. He announced that his administration will commence phase three of an ongoing infrastructure development project aimed at enhancing connectivity throughout The Gambia.

The government's comprehensive strategy focuses on upgrading existing roadways and constructing new routes aimed at ensuring better access between urban and rural areas. This transformation is expected to facilitate trade, improve transportation efficiency, and ultimately boost the economy, making it easier for citizens to travel and for goods to reach markets across the country.

The Gambian leader yesterday embarked on an inspection of various roads under construction in the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Region. Officials stated that this tour allows the president to gain first hand information about progress of the roadworks, the challenges contractors face, and to interact with local residents to understand the impact on their lives.

Accompanied by cabinet ministers and officials from the National Road Authority, led by its Deputy Managing Director Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, the president and his delegation visited Ebo Town, where major road construction is currently underway. Despite the unannounced nature of the road inspection, the residents of Ebo Town turned out in large numbers to not only welcome the president but also to express their appreciation for the positive impact the roads have had on their community.

The Wednesday visit allowed President Barrow and his team to visit Section 2 which comprises Sinchu Wellingara - Kunkujang Keitaya (4.2km), Section 1: Farato Bojang Kunda - Bafuloto (4km), OIC Urban Road Road P6: Kololi Tavern - Bijilo - Brufut (8.6 km), Road P13: Sukuta Health Center - Kololi/Senegambia Road Intersection (3.25 km), Road P18: Kololi Senegambia Road Intersection - Touba Sanchaba Road (1.14km), and road 13: Sukuta Health Center -Kololi/Senegambia road intersection (3.25km).

Ebo Town and the surrounding areas have been neglected for decades from having a vibrant road network, which has greatly affected their daily lives. The president declared this situation to be a thing of the past, as his administration is constructing seven kilometers of road, starting from Jeshwang and stretching to Ebo Town, all the way to the riverside.

"We aim not only to construct a road in Ebo Town but to build a standard road that will endure for years. Ebo Town is very important to me and my administration. That's why we are also conducting studies to ensure that flooding does not occur in the area," he stated.

As the presidential motorcade moved from Ebo Town to Jeshwang, it was stopped by local residents.

Speaking to the community, President Barrow said: "One thing I can assure the people of Ebo Town is that we will do everything possible to address the flooding and the underground water issues that have been affecting you. That's why we are investing millions of dollars into these projects. The situation in Ebo Town requires us to inject significant funds to tackle it."

"I want to assure you that anything I promise you, and the Gambian people, I will deliver. In fact, before I make any announcement, I ensure that we are fully prepared to act on it," he said, while expressing satisfaction on the level of work so far in the area.

After the road inspection in Ebo Town, the President visited the EPC Lot 5 Road Section 5, which stretches 3.4 kilometers from Tabokoto to Abuko and then Banjulinding. Like many other roads in the area, this road has been a nightmare for vehicles, motorists, and local residents, especially during the rainy season. While speaking with residents, President Barrow reaffirmed his administration's commitment to addressing the challenges faced by Gambians, particularly in the areas of road infrastructure and other sectors.

During his visit to the Farato Bojang Kunda Road, the Gambian leader highlighted the significance of the ongoing infrastructure project for the local community. He pointed out that once the road is completed, it will serve as a crucial link, connecting remote areas directly to the main Brikama-Westfield Highway.

This vital development, he added, is expected to significantly impact economic growth by facilitating easy access to markets and essential services, ultimately improving the livelihoods of residents.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the visit, the Gambian leader emphasised the significance of the inspection, stating: "This is part of our regular routine, which we conduct every month or every two months to assess the projects we are implementing. So far, we have made substantial progress. We are nearly finished with the OIC Road, and the Nema Road is the only one that is still incomplete. We are very impressed with what we have seen, and I believe the communities are very happy."

"We must take this opportunity to thank our partners, as some of the roads are funded by donors. I also want to express my gratitude to the NRA and the Ministry of Works for their supervision of these projects. Additionally, we are not only focused on donor funded roads; we are also constructing roads under the central government, which includes approximately 365 km of roads that are part of our efforts. Currently, we are working on three roads simultaneously, and we are pleased with the progress made so far."

"We have ambitious plans and are eager to continue expanding our road network. In fact, we are nearing the completion of Phase Two, and before the end of the year, we will begin Phase Three. We have promised the Gambian people that we will impact their lives, as the country's development cannot occur without developing its roads, which is our primary focus. However, this does not mean we are neglecting other areas. We are also building schools, and the electrification projects are ongoing," he said.