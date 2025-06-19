Gambia: Arnbassador Touray Presents Letters of Credence to Ethiopian President, AU & Uneca

Her Excellency Salimatta E.T. Touray, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, formally presented her Letters of Credence to His Excellency Taye Atske Selassie, President of Ethiopia, on Monday, 26 May 2025, during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Addis Ababa.

During the audience, Ambassador Touray conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, reaffirming The Gambia's strong commitment to deepening bilateral relations with Ethiopia. She underscored the historic and fraternal ties between the two nations and expressed The Gambia's keen interest in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

President Taye Atske Selassie warmly welcomed Ambassador Touray and expressed gratitude for The Gambia's continued engagement with Ethiopia and the wider East African region. He acknowledged the democratic advancements achieved by The Gambia in recent years and reaffirmed Ethiopia's readiness to collaborate closely on both bilateral and continental initiatives.

Ambassador Touray also presented her credentials to His Excellency Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, in her capacity as Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the African Union (AU). Chairperson Youssouf received the Letters of Credence and welcomed Ambassador Touray's firm commitment to enhancing cooperation with the AU. In her remarks, Ambassador Touray expressed sincere appreciation for the warm reception extended to her and her delegation, conveyed greetings from President Barrow, and reiterated The Gambia's steadfast support for the AU's vision, particularly in advancing Agenda 2063 and promoting continental peace and security.

Ambassador Touray further presented her Letters of Credence to His Excellency Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

In all her engagements, Ambassador Touray reaffirmed her dedication to working closely with host governments and regional institutions to advance The Gambia's national interests while contributing meaningfully to Africa's shared aspirations for unity, sustainable development, and lasting peace.

The Point Newspaper 18/06/2025

