Africa: Powering Africa - Ethiopia Pushes for Regional Energy Integration

- Ethiopia has called for enhanced regional power connectivity as a crucial solution to Africa's growing energy challenges, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The 4th AfriRUN ILO Conference, held yesterday, promoted regional power connectivity for inclusive and sustainable development, while fostering cooperation and equitable energy access across African nations.

Speaking at the event, MoFA Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) stressed the need for stronger cooperation among African countries to address the widespread lack of electricity, particularly in East Africa.

According to him, hundreds of millions of people in Africa, especially in East Africa, still lack access to electricity - a problem that is being exacerbated by rapid urbanization. Regional collaboration is essential to bridge this divide by promoting economic growth and social inclusion.

He emphasized the importance of sharing infrastructure, harmonizing policies, and facilitating cross-border energy trade to achieve the goals of the UN Agenda 2030 and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

Ethiopia, a leading regional energy hub, has made significant investments in renewable energy by developing various hydro, geothermal, and solar power projects including the Abbay Dam and exporting electricity to neighboring countries. These efforts promote regional integration and shared prosperity, Gedion explained.

He added that realizing this vision requires innovative financial models and active participation from regional institutions such as IGAD, EAC, COMESA, and AIME to support coordinated approaches.

The Minister also noted that strong partnerships between governments, financiers, and innovators are crucial for advancing energy integration, sustainable electrification, and cooperative energy governance across the region.

Water and Energy Minister Eng. Habtamu Itefa (PhD) on his part highlighted that while Africa possesses abundant resources, particularly in food and energy, many people still lack access to basic services, including electricity.

Eng. Habtamu stressed the importance of regional cooperation in Ethiopia's power sector to harness its estimated 16 million megawatts of potential. He highlighted the opportunity for diverse energy options and solutions.

It is critical to share power resources and work together as nations, especially Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti, and Kenya can build a regional energy network that benefits all, he stated.

On the same occasion, the Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) Executive Director Jafar Bedru emphasized that inclusive growth and regional integration increasingly depend on sustained, affordable, and reliable energy sources. He added that renewable energy can promote regional integration, shared prosperity, and peace by transcending national boundaries.