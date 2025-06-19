Ethiopia: EU Reaffirms Support for Ethiopia's Resilient, Inclusive Economy

_UNIDO concludes LISEC project

-Six Ethiopian tanneries earn global certification

- The European Union (EU) has reiterated its strong commitment to supporting Ethiopia's efforts to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economy.

The announcement came during the closing ceremony of the Leather Initiative for Sustainable Employment Creation (LISEC) project, implemented by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Speaking at the event, the EU Delegation to Ethiopia Deputy Head Mercedes Marin emphasized the project's role in promoting job creation particularly for youth via enhancing socio-economic development. She noted that LISEC focused on strengthening local value chains, improving working conditions, and encouraging environmentally responsible practices.

"To meet international standards in the tannery sector, Ethiopia must invest in training infrastructure, improve the quality of raw materials, remove production bottlenecks, and increase access to finance particularly for women and youth through MSME cluster development," she stated.

UNIDO LISEC Project Manager Aurelia Patricia Calabrò explained that the project tackled key challenges across the leather value chain from raw hides and skins to tannery operations and environmental standards. "Our goal was to create decent jobs, promote gender inclusion, enhance occupational health and safety, and strengthen institutional capacities," she said.

The project introduced six modern slaughtering machines in selected abattoirs in Adama, Modjo, Bishoftu, and Addis Ababa. It also supported capacity building in local tanneries, helping them achieve Leather Working Group (LWG) international certification. Among them, ELICO Awash and ELICO Abyssinia Tanneries were awarded Gold-level certification, while Batu Tannery achieved Silver and Colba Tannery completed its certification audit. This brings the total number of LWG-certified tanneries in Ethiopia to six, making up 60% of the 10 such certified facilities across Africa.

Recognizing Modjo as Ethiopia's primary leather tanning hub, UNIDO further enhanced the sector's local capabilities. A regional satellite laboratory was established within the Modjo TVET College, under the Leather and Leather Products Industry Research and Development Centre (LLPI-RDC), to provide localized quality testing and support services.

"The facility also serves as a production hub for unemployed youth, organized into cooperatives and manufacturing clusters," Aurelia noted. "These groups are now producing safety footwear, school shoes, industrial aprons, gloves, and other leather goods, laying the foundation for small and medium enterprise development."

As part of long-term sustainability goals, plans are underway to establish a dedicated industrial zone that promotes environmental protection, efficient manufacturing, and inclusive development. Currently, three major studies are being conducted: an updated feasibility study, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), and a Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) to ensure the industrial park's development is technically sound and socially responsible.