East Africa: ITU Lauds Ethiopia's Rapid Digital Transformation

- The United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has commended Ethiopia's strides in digital transformation, particularly in digital finance and digital literacy initiatives such as the "Five Million Coders" program.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Africa's ITU Regional Representative Emmanuel Manasseh said Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in just three years in digitizing its economy through inclusive and forward-looking policies.

"Ethiopia has done a great job within a short period," he noted. "The uptake of digital financial services, from zero to 50 million subscriptions, is a revolution. This level of progress is indeed commendable."

He also applauded the government's decision to open the telecom sector to new players, including Safaricom, which has introduced greater competition and helped drive affordability and innovation in the industry.

"The opening of the market is a clear indication that Ethiopia is creating a competitive environment. Through this competition, we can see a promising future," he remarked. "The digital transformation underway in Ethiopia is truly inspiring."

Speaking about the Five Million Coders program, Emmanuel emphasized its importance in building a digitally skilled workforce. "This initiative shows the country's commitment to producing the human capital required for a digital economy."

The ITU representative also outlined the organization's two key strategic goals: universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation. "These goals are interconnected. Every aspect of digital transformation--connectivity, services, and applications, follows global trends and innovations," he said.

He went on to highlight Ethiopia's progress in implementing its Digital Transformation Strategy 2025, describing it as an "immense and impressive achievement" that lays a strong foundation for inclusive digital development.

"In terms of digital adoption, Ethiopia's leadership is showing commendable commitment. We look forward to continued collaboration and support for Ethiopia's ongoing digital journey," Emmanuel concluded.