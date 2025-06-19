East Africa: ITU Lauds Ethiopia's Rapid Digital Transformation

18 June 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Yesuf ENDRIS

- The United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has commended Ethiopia's strides in digital transformation, particularly in digital finance and digital literacy initiatives such as the "Five Million Coders" program.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Africa's ITU Regional Representative Emmanuel Manasseh said Ethiopia has made remarkable progress in just three years in digitizing its economy through inclusive and forward-looking policies.

"Ethiopia has done a great job within a short period," he noted. "The uptake of digital financial services, from zero to 50 million subscriptions, is a revolution. This level of progress is indeed commendable."

He also applauded the government's decision to open the telecom sector to new players, including Safaricom, which has introduced greater competition and helped drive affordability and innovation in the industry.

"The opening of the market is a clear indication that Ethiopia is creating a competitive environment. Through this competition, we can see a promising future," he remarked. "The digital transformation underway in Ethiopia is truly inspiring."

Speaking about the Five Million Coders program, Emmanuel emphasized its importance in building a digitally skilled workforce. "This initiative shows the country's commitment to producing the human capital required for a digital economy."

The ITU representative also outlined the organization's two key strategic goals: universal connectivity and sustainable digital transformation. "These goals are interconnected. Every aspect of digital transformation--connectivity, services, and applications, follows global trends and innovations," he said.

He went on to highlight Ethiopia's progress in implementing its Digital Transformation Strategy 2025, describing it as an "immense and impressive achievement" that lays a strong foundation for inclusive digital development.

"In terms of digital adoption, Ethiopia's leadership is showing commendable commitment. We look forward to continued collaboration and support for Ethiopia's ongoing digital journey," Emmanuel concluded.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.