Africa: Rayners Hails Collective Spirit Following Club World Cup Breakthrough

Iqraam Rayners insisted the collective effort mattered more than his match-deciding strike after guiding Mamelodi Sundowns to a storm-delayed 1-0 victory over Ulsan HD in their FIFA Club World Cup Group F opener.

The 29-year-old forward, whose neat 36-minute finish ultimately separated the sides in Orlando on Tuesday night, was named Man of the Match but stressed that personal accolades were secondary to the result.

"I am very happy with the win; we had a great opportunity tonight and we took it," he told reporters pitch-side.

"Obviously I am very proud and happy with the goal I scored, but it is the win that makes me much happier. We work as a team and that is the most important thing."

Rayners had already seen two efforts rubbed out by VAR--one for handball, another for offside--before latching onto Lucas Ribeiro's reverse pass and steering home with the outside of his right boot.

The goal sent Sundowns to the top of the section after Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund had earlier played out a goalless draw.

Sundowns endured a 65-minute lightning delay before kick-off at Inter & Co Stadium but emerged sharpest, with captain Themba Zwane and centre-back Keanu Cupido marshalling a disciplined performance that limited the Korean champions to half-chances.

Yet it was Rayners who provided the cutting edge and, after receiving his Man-of-the-Match trophy, the former Stellenbosch striker paid tribute to coach Rulani Mokwena's preparation.

"The staff drilled us all week on how Ulsan like to press. When the pass from Lucas came, I knew exactly where the space would be. Credit to everyone--defenders, midfielders, subs--because clean sheets win tournaments."

Sundowns return to Group F action against Fluminense on Saturday knowing another victory would almost guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

For Rayners, however, the focus is already back on collective improvement.

"We're pleased, but it's only step one," he added. "We recover, we analyse, and we go again together."