East Africa: Ethiopia Participates in 15th Brics Health Ministers' Meeting

18 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia participated in the 15th BRICS Health Ministers' Meeting held in Brasília, Brazil.

In his remarks, EthiopianAmbassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadese emphasized the urgency of building resilient global health systems in the face of pandemics and emerging diseases.

He reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to Sustainable Development Goal 3, highlighting the country's focus on achieving Universal Health Coverage.

The Ambassador also called for strengthened intra-BRICS cooperation in capacity building, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer.

The meeting concluded with a Joint Declaration reaffirming BRICS nations' commitment to global health resilience and collaboration with the World Health Organization.

