Mauritius: Working Group On Collaboration and Cooperation in Tuna Fisheries Meets in Mauritius

The 13th session of the Working Group on Collaboration and Cooperation in Tuna Fisheries of the Southwest Indian Ocean Fisheries Commission (SWIOFC) kicked- off this morning at the Aanari Hotel, Flic en Flac. The aim is to strengthen cooperation for the sustainable management of tuna, a strategic resource for the region.

The Junior Minister of Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy, and Fisheries, Mr Fabrice David; the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Subregional Representative for Comoros, Madagascar, Mauritius and Seychelles, Dr Charles Boliko; the Officer in Charge of the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and representative of the implementing agency for the regional component of TransFORM SWIOFish5, Mr Marc Maminiana; and other personalities were present at the opening.

Organised by the SWIOFC in partnership with the IOC, the event brought together representatives from 12 coastal and island member States along with regional institutions, observers, international experts and technical and financial partners.

In his address, Junior Minister David highlighted that Mauritius together with the Small Islands Development States, aims to become a big ocean State recalling that Budget 2025-2026 lays emphasis on sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

"Regional cooperation in fisheries is a must," said Mr David adding that the meeting demonstrates Member countries political will, scientific resolve and shared responsibility to tuna fisheries and collaboration in the Indian Ocean.

The Junior Minister reiterated Mauritius's commitment to the SWIOFC's missions of promoting the sustainable utilisation of living marine resources, guided by the FAO Code of Conduct for Responsible Fisheries. One significant achievement has been the adoption of the Minimum Terms and Conditions (MTC) Guidelines which serve as a blueprint for enhancing conservation and management of tuna stocks, generate sustainable economic benefits and combatting illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in our waters, he pointed out.

Noting that the region food security is intrinsically tied to marine resources, Mr David outlined the need to adapt to climate change and ensure sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources.

He expressed optimism that the platform will allow Member countries to review progress of the tuna stocks management and further consolidate relations to make tuna fisheries a model of equity, dignity and sustainability in the Indian Ocean.

Dr Boliko recalled the establishment of the regional meeting back in 2012 as a collaborative platform for tuna management noting that today it has evolved into a critical forum for regional fisheries governance. The South West Indian Ocean is house to valuable tuna that accounts for 20% of global tuna catches and generates approximately 2.9 billion dollars annually.

Underlining the ongoing challenges faced by tuna fisheries such as illegal and unreported fishing, and migratory patterns he called for a coordinated regional response grounded in mutual cooperation. The regional meeting will help partner countries to implement MTC Guidelines, enhance capacity building, support joint development of conservation and management measures and shape the future governance of tuna fisheries in the region, he said.

Mr Maminiana, for his part underscored the importance of tuna to ensuring food security in the region while creating job and securing livelihood across the Member States. Tuna also brings significant foreign currencies to the region, he said, adding that the development of sustainable tuna fishing depends on strong regional collaboration.