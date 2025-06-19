Mauritius: Swearing-in Ceremony of New Chairperson and Members of the National Human Rights Commission

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Dharam Gokhool, yesterday, officiated the Swearing-in Ceremony of the newly appointed Chairperson and Members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Mr Satyajit Boolell, Senior Counsel, took Oath of Office as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission under the Protection of Human Rights Act. Alongside Mr Boolell, Ms Melany Nagen, Barrister-at-law, was sworn in as Deputy Chairperson of the Human Rights Division.

Newly sworn-in members include Mrs Tourya Prayag as well as Mr Jean Marie Frank Richard.

Furthermore, Mr Vijay Ramanjooloo took Oath of Office as Deputy Chairperson of the National Preventive Mechanism Division, and Mr Joseph Gabriel Michel Vieillesse as Member of the National Preventive Mechanism Division of the National Human Rights Commission.

The National Human Rights Commission plays a crucial role in the promotion and protection of human rights. The ceremony took place at the State House in Réduit with senior officials and family members in attendance.

Chairperson and Members of the NHRC

Mr Satyajit Boolell has been the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of the Republic of Mauritius from February 2009 up to November 2022. He joined Temple Law after retiring as DPP. He has had a distinguished career at the Attorney General's Office, where he held significant roles such as Assistant Solicitor General and later, Parliamentary Counsel responsible for drafting legislation.

Ms Melany Nagen holds a robust academic and professional background in law and is a member of several professional bodies such as the Honourable Society of Lincoln's Inn (UK), ADR Group (UK), and the Mauritius Bar Association.

Mrs Tourya Prayag is an academic, editor-in-chief, journalist, and human rights advocate with extensive expertise in English literature, linguistics, and media.

Mr Jean Marie Frank Richard's career spans from reporter-producer to various consulting roles, specialising in crisis management, corporate communication, and media relations.

Mr Vijay Ramanjooloo is a highly experienced Clinical Psychologist with a broad background in both clinical and community-based work. He also served from 2014 to 2018 as Member of the National Preventive Mechanism Division (United Nations Subcommittee against Torture) of the National Human Rights Commission.

Mr Michel Vieillesse is a seasoned advocate for human rights with extensive experience in management, project development, and community empowerment. Since August 2018, Mr Vieillesse has been a Member of the National Preventive Mechanism Division of the National Human Rights Commission.