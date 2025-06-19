West Africa: Liberia Urged to Prioritize Children in Nat'l Budget

As Liberia joined the rest of the continent to commemorate the 2025 edition of the Day of the African Child on Sunday, a strong national appeal has emerged, urging the government to place children at the center of the national development and budget planning process.

The commemoration, themed "Planning and Budgeting for Children's Rights: Progress Since 2010," brought together government officials, youth leaders, civil society actors, and international development partners to assess Liberia's journey in advancing children's rights and to chart a more inclusive and impactful path forward.

Speaking at the official ceremony, Laura Golakeh, Deputy Minister for Children and Social Protection at the Ministry of Gender, emphasized the urgent need to increase budgetary allocations for child-centered programs and ensure their effective implementation.

"Too many children in Liberia are still left behind," she said. "Budgets that truly prioritize children remain limited and are sometimes poorly executed. We must change that."

Deputy Minister Golakeh reflected on the significance of June 16, honoring the legacy of the 1976 Soweto uprising in South Africa, where thousands of schoolchildren marched for quality education under the apartheid regime.

"Their courage continues to inspire our struggle for a continent where every child is valued, protected, and empowered," she said. "Today is not just a remembrance; it is a reminder of our duty to act."

Golakeh acknowledged Liberia's progress over the past decade, citing milestones such as the ratification of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, the enactment of the Children's Act, and national programs such as school feeding, cash transfers, and immunization drives. However, she stressed that despite these gains, challenges persist.

"We are calling for urgent action. Policymakers, civil society, youth, and development partners must ensure children's needs are not afterthoughts but priorities in national planning," she said.

The event also spotlighted Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), early marriage, child abuse, and gender-based violence--issues that continue to threaten the safety and future of many Liberian children, especially girls. Stakeholders at the gathering reaffirmed the need for increased investment to end harmful traditional practices.

Dr. Leo E. Tiah, delivering an overview of the day's significance, reinforced the role of youth leadership in pushing for reform and stronger protection for children. Representing the Regional Youth Engagement Reference Group under the UNFPA-led initiative, Dr. Tiah emphasized youth inclusion in policymaking and budget advocacy.

"We must celebrate the strides made while continuing to push for a safer, more inclusive, and empowering environment for every African child," Dr. Tiah said. "We can no longer plan for children without them. Their voices, their ideas, and their leadership must shape national policy."

Dr. Tiah noted that while several African Union (AU) Member States, including Liberia, have increased their child-related budget commitments since 2010, progress has been uneven. He highlighted systemic challenges such as insufficient data, poor coordination, and the marginalization of vulnerable groups, including children with disabilities and those in remote communities.

The Day of the African Child was first commemorated in 1991 by the Organization of African Unity (now the African Union) to honor the young protesters of Soweto and to highlight the need for improved policies that protect and promote children's rights across Africa.

This year's Liberian observance was part of a broader regional initiative led by the UNFPA West and Central Africa Office, with events taking place in eight countries, including Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

In closing, Deputy Minister Golakeh made a firm commitment on behalf of the Liberian government:

"The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection remains committed to ensuring that no child is left behind. We must create space for children to participate in decisions that affect their lives. And we must work harder to track the impact of our investments--because what gets measured gets done."