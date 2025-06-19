Liberia: Chinese Investor Accuses Compatriot of Fraud in U.S.$6.5m Investment Scandal

A Chinese investor Luo Wei, whose family has a long-standing and successful construction business in China, has come forward with serious allegations against fellow Chinese national Yang Dan, accusing him of defrauding multiple investors including himself and Liberia's National Port Authority (NPA) Managing Director Sekou Dukuly, of over US$6.5 million.

In an emotional and detailed account provided via a telephone interview from China on the Truth Breakfast Show, a popular local talk-show in Monrovia recently, Luo Wei revealed that his family, upon invitation by Yang Dan, first visited Liberia approximately 18 months ago. Encouraged by the promise of numerous investment opportunities, including ventures in mining and water production, he and his father decided to enter the Liberian market.

The trip was organized by Yang Dan, a fellow Chinese national from the investor's hometown. According to Luo Wei, Yang introduced him and his father to key individuals, including NPA Managing Director, Sekou A. M. Dukuly, and assured them of his connections and the viability of the ventures.

"We were shown many promising projects, mining sites, water bottling facilities, and other investments," he said. "My father and I believed in the potential of Liberia and trusted Yang to help us navigate the environment." But things quickly turned sour.

Luo further alleged that Yang received approximately US$2.5 million from him (Luo) alone, but very little was used as intended. He alleges that Yang kept most of the funds in his personal accounts and used only a small portion for legitimate business purposes. Other Chinese investors, including individuals named Ying Hong and Jin Wei, were also allegedly defrauded.

"The first cash, I think, is about US$2 million and that was the first cash. I think it's last year. I gave you a total of 2.5 million US dollars," he said.

However, Yang recently made allegations against the Managing Director of the NPA, accusing him of defrauding him of US$3.6 million. Dukuly has strongly denied these accusations, stating that they are an attempt to damage his reputation.

According to a formal complaint submitted by the legal representatives of Yang, a significant shareholder in the A.M. Duke Investment Group of Companies, it is alleged that the NPA chief received funds from their client under false pretenses for various joint business ventures. These ventures include the establishment of a mineral water bottling plant and a mining company.

In the complaint addressed to the LNP Inspector General, the lawyers from J. Johnny Momoh & Associates Legal Chambers, Inc., outlined that Yang arrived in Liberia in November 2022 to explore investment opportunities. He was introduced to Mr. Dukuly in March 2023 through the General Manager of the Colony Hotel. Following their discussions, Dukuly visited China for a two-week period, with all associated travel expenses sponsored by Yang.

The lawyers claim that, based on their discussions, a mineral water bottling plant was constructed in Liberia at a cost of approximately US$2.55 million, fully funded by Yang. Dukuly allegedly provided the land for the facility and agreed to contribute equally to the investment. As part of the agreement, Dukuly purportedly transferred US$330,000 to Yang's Australian account, which was intended to represent his stake in the venture. The lawyers alleged that Dukuly has since defrauded their client of millions.

However, accusing fingers have now shifted to Yang, who is reportedly leading a fraud syndicate that has allegedly defrauded investors of over US$6.5 millions-funds that were intended to be invested in mining and water factory businesses. Luo and many of the victims have filed an official complaint with the government, a source disclosed to the Daily Observer.

In their complaint, the Chinese investors--Luo Wei, Bingli Guo, Chunmei Yin, Hong Yin, Wei Jing, and Lijun Ding--allege that Yang orchestrated a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and defrauded them of millions of dollars. They claim that Yang misrepresented himself as the primary shareholder in Duke Global and offered equity in return for substantial investments.

The complainants argue that Yang conducted these actions without the awareness or approval of Mr. Dukuly and the other founders of Duke Global. Additionally, they accuse Yang of misusing company documents to carry out the fraudulent activities.

Some of the victims of the alleged scandal include Ying Hong (2 million M RMB); Jim Wei (2 million RmB); Gu Bin (2.2 million M RMB): Mr. Ding (3 million RMB) and Nathan Luo ($2.5 million). Others are, Dukuly ($1.3 million): Mr. Guo (5 million RMB): Mr. Fu (2.7 million RMB): Yin Chunmei (1.08 million RMB): Liu Huoyuan(Scott Liu) (880,000 RMM) and Tony Liu (Liu Qunjie-Australia) ($340,000AUD plus 100,000RMB).

These were the people this Yang guy defrauded and is pretending to be a victim here. Those people lost their hard-earned money, and they need justice. The government must ensure that that happens," Luo said.

Yang Not Legitimate Owner of Water Factory

Ging Wei, one of the victims who was reportedly a shareholder in the water business, provided clarity on the ownership of the water factory in Bomi County.

He said that the water factory project does not belong to Yang, noting that a sum of two million Chinese yuan was provided to him as part of a joint partnership agreement.

"The claims made by Yang Dan is false and misleading. He emphasized that Yang Dan has no legitimate access to or ownership of the water factory in question," Ging said.

Dukuly Denies Fraud Allegations, Says He's a Victim

Dukuly has refuted the fraud accusations, maintaining that he is a victim of a deliberate effort to tarnish his reputation. He asserts that Yang is the one responsible for fraudulent activities, deceiving both Chinese investors and the company out of significant sums of money.

According to Dukuly, Yang misrepresented his ownership stake in Duke Global Investment Limited, a Liberian-registered entity, and misled multiple investors by offering false shares and partnerships. Consequently, the company and numerous Chinese investors have lodged a criminal complaint against Yang with the LNP, resulting in an active court case.

Chinese Investors Clear Dukuly of Wrongdoing

Luo disclosed that Director Sekou Dukuly was also misled by Yang Dan. "Sekou is a good man. He invested over US$1 million in the business himself. But Yang lied, saying Sekou never invested a dollar," the investor explained. "Sekou even provided the land for the water factory. There are documents and records to prove it." "Sekou did nothing wrong. He is honest, and the only bad person in this whole thing is Yang Dan."

Like another Chinese guy, he added, Sekou is the first investor.

"Sekou is like the original shareholder in both businesses. He offered the land to build the water factory. The land belongs to Sekou. I have that record. I have the Chinese version and I have the English version. I have everything.

"Everyone has their documents, like showing how much money and when they gave Yang Dan the money, and how they gave the money to Yang Dan. We have everything, every document. Evidence is enough.

Yang Escaping Justice?

The investor Luo also accused his compatriot of trying to escape justice by remaining in Liberia. "He can't return to China or Australia because he is wanted by authorities in both countries," he alleged. "He is staying in Liberia, using fake news and blaming others to protect himself."

The investor emphasized that all affected parties have documentation proving their investments and transfers to Yang's personal account. He admitted to the mistake of not using a joint or corporate account, calling it "a very stupid mistake," but said that does not justify Yang Dan's alleged fraudulent actions.

"We just want justice. We want our money returned and the business to move forward," he said. "The business has been halted for a long time. And Yang took so much money and kept the money in his own pocket. And right now he tried to escape, walking away from the country."

He further claimed that Yang Dan used investors' funds to purchase property abroad and hide assets under the name of a woman he called his fiancée, possibly storing funds in Hong Kong, Japan, or Australia.

"So, you know, Yang Dan can come to China but he's not willing to go because the Chinese police will arrest him after he lands in China. That's why he still stays in Africa. The Chinese police officer has a lot of evidence against him. He's a criminal in China now. That's why he still stays in Africa. He does not want to go to China," Luo said. "He cannot go back to Australia either because he is still a criminal in Australia. Right now, the only place he can stay is Liberia. He says he can have everyone, judges, people and they can still be free. But if he comes to China, he will be arrested because he is a criminal in China now."

Despite the ordeal, Luo Wei expressed his continued love for Liberia. "I love Liberia. I still believe in its potential. This experience has taught us to be more careful, to ensure transparency in every transaction," he said. "Chinese investors should not be discouraged. Liberia has many opportunities, and there are many good people like Sekou."

He urged Liberians to distinguish between Yang Dan's alleged actions and the broader Chinese business community. "Yang Dan does not represent all Chinese people. Most of us are honest and serious about helping Africa develop."

Luo reaffirmed his support for Liberia and called on authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly. "There is enough evidence. Let justice prevail for me, for the other investors, and for Liberia.

The police, through Deputy Commissioner for Press and Public Affairs Cecelia Clarke, has confirmed that an investigation is underway into the alleged scandal.