Namibian Legends Hope for Final Spectacle Against South Africa

Namibian Legends' mentor Bobby Samaria says the old guards will put on a sterling performance at the upcoming 'Clash of the Legends' Four Nations Tournament penciled in Francistown, Botswana this weekend.

The four nations tournament will feature legends from the host country Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Namibia Legends will debut at the much anticipated showdown with head coach Samaria saying that they are extremely humbled by the invitation extended to the legends from the 'Land of the Brave.'

"At the same time we are very excited to be part of the Clash of Legends season three. As much as it is an event of the retired football nationals. I am sure it will be competitive," said Samaria.

"The presence of Botswana's head of state Duma Boko, will further add fuel to the fire. The team will go all out to represent the Motherland as best as we can," stressed Samaria.

Namibia will be represented by 21 former national team footballers and will be captained by former defender Amos Shiyuka.

Individual players kicked off already with their respective training. However, the official training started early this week.

"You will appreciate that we could only engage 21 players and we are not oblivious of the fact that we have many other legends who did not make the cut this time around.This being our maiden tournament we had to start somewhere."

"I am sure, the management team and I will ensure we rotate the squad so other Legends do not feel left out," assured Samaria.

The former African Stars FC coach hopes the Namibian Legends will do their best to win against the host Botswana and hopefully play South Africa in the final to bring the trophy home.

Head of delegation and former Brave Warriors captain, Bimbo Tjihero said that it is an exciting initiative that they want to grow beyond the tournament.

"The plan is to set up a formal structure that will enable our legends to contribute positively towards Namibian football and society."

"We also want to find ways on how we can appreciate our legends so that we keep them busy and active and those plans are underway," said Tjihero

The Namibian legends will have their opening encounter against host Botswana while Zimbabwe will play South Africa. The two winning sides will play the final while the losing teams will battle it out for the bronze status.

To have made the cut for the Namibian Legends team, the criteria is that a player must be a retired footballer that has played for the Brave Warriors and must not be registered to any professional club.

Namibian Legends: Paulus Shipanga, Steven Goagab, Dokkies Schmidt, Arnold Doeseb, Amos Shiyuka (captain), Mohammed Ouseb, Frans Ananias, Malaegi Ngarizemo, Johannes Kasibu, Johannes Hindjou, Konrad Khaiseb, Alfred Ndyenge, Rudolf Bester, George Hummel, Henrico Botes, Danzyl Bruwer, Razundara Tjikuzu, Abjater Nambundunga, Robinson Iyamba, Richard Gariseb and Filemon Kanalelo.

Management:

Tim Ekandjo (chairperson), Bobby Samaria (coach), Peter Mokwena (team manager), Bimbo Tjihero (HOD), Melita Nathe (medic), Epafras Epfras (media).

Just like Namibia, South Africa made their players public for the 2025 Clash of Legends and will have their opening match against Zimbabwe.

The South African squad consists of 20 legends, some of whom played at the 2010 Fif World Cup hosted in South Africa.

SA Legends: Itumeleng Khune, Moeneeb Josephs, Siboniso Gaxa, Lucky Lekgwathi, Matthew Booth, Happy Jele, Cyril Nzama, Morgan Gould, Derrick Spencer, Stanton Fredericks, Josta Dladla, Dikgang Mabalane, Katlego Mashego, Lebohang Mokoena, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Thuso Phala, Siyabonga Nomvete, Dillon Sheppard, Tsepo Masilela and Siphiwe Tshabalala.