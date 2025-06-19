Namibia: Hoeseb, Nangula Dominate Sprints

Elton Hoeseb of Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club (QSBAC) and Jade Nangula of Unam Athletics Club dominated the men and women's sprints at the Khomas Athletics Championships on Saturday.

Both athletes won two gold medals at the event which served as preparation for the National Athletics Championships due to be held at the end of the month.

Hoeseb won the 100m in 10.39 seconds, followed by Elvis Gaseb (10.52) and Magano Naseb (10.53), while he also won the 200m in 20.87, followed by Naseb (21.02) and Charley Matundu (21.14).

Nangula won the women's 100m in 11.78, followed by Erin Koff (12.29) and Hanganeni Fikunawa (12.35), while she also won the 200m in 23.84, followed by Kazaatjo Kambiri (25.66) and Javaria Haakuria (25.92).

There were also good performances by the 17-year-old Marike Weitz of Windhoek Gymnasium Athletics Club, who won the women's discus with a throw of 45.27m, and the shot put with a distance of 14.32m.

With age on her side, she could still get close to Charlene Engelbrecht's national discus record of 49.98m, although Tuaine Silver's national shot put record of 17.11m is still quite a way off.

Another 17-year-old athlete, Ansune Smith of the Quinton Steele Botes Athletics Club also impressed by winning the hammer throw for women with a distance of 48,90m, while her 19-year-old sister Annelize came a distant second with a distance of 34.40m.

Hento Henning of the Namibian Region 5 team also won two gold medals, winning the discus with a throw of 38.81m and the shot put with a distance of 12.54m.

Asser Nalukaku of Namibia Correctional Service Athletics Club (NCS) won the men's 1 500m in an impressive time of 3:55.57; Jerusalem Hamutima of Nampol Athletics Club won the men's 5 000m in 15:20.22; Andrew Kalilo of Swakop Striders won the men's long jump with a distance of 6.91m; Beata Jeremia of Nampol Athletics Club won the women's 1 500m in 4:43.53; Frieda Iithete of NCS won the women's long jump with a leap of 5.71m; and Jasper Engelbrecht of QSBAC won the men's javelin with a throw of 56.95m.

Benjamin Hendrikse of the Region 5 team won the men's high jump with a height of 2.00m; Ivory Kopescho of Acacia Athletics Club won the men's triple jump with 12.83m; Kazaatjo Kambiri of the Region 5 team won the women's 400m in 57.72; Ezra Nakale of QSBAC won the men's 400m in 47.35; Tuuliki Angala of NCS won the women's 800m in 2:15.68; Nasimane Shigwedha of Unam won the men's 800m in 1:54.12; and Maria Kanyanga of Utokero Athletics Club won the women's 3000m in 10:06.79.

The Region 5 team won the championship with an overall score of 145, followed by QSBAC with 116.5 and Unam with 69 points.