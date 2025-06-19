Namibia: Desert Jewels Clinch Victories Over Opponents

Desert Jewels continue with their convincing display of talent at the ongoing 2025 Dubai Netball Tournament after beating fellow African counterpart Kenya and host nation UAE in their two opening matches.

The star-studded Debmarine Desert Jewels hammered Kenya affectionately known as 'Morans' in their opening match by 41-33 and in their second match went on to humiliate host nation United Arab Emirates known as 'UAE Falcons' 69-48 respectively.

Responding to questions from The Namibian sport, Debmarine Desert Jewels head coach Julene Meyers said about their match against UAE that they had a good game and that their start was good.

"We are still working on improving our consistency and were not entirely happy with the send and third quarter against UAE, in those our performance lacked consistency and converting possession into goals but we will keep trying and striving for improvement."

"I am very happy about the way our impact players came off the bench to switch into a higher gear into the final quarter and close the game out for us. UAE is a good team with a number of their players playing in the English super league with excellent systems and structures, they have a lot of speed and skill to compliment their systems and I think the big difference was in our game changers coming into the game and lifting the intensity and the clinical execution with which they took control of the game," said Meyers.

"As for our opening match against Kenya, we were already busy with our pre-match procedures. Starting a campaign against a fellow African nation is always a challenge."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There will always be a bit of extra competition and zest in a clash like that. They are a team with good momentum, excellent coaches and have a difficult playing style to counter. The East African style is also very physical and aggressive and I was just grateful we came through on the winning side."

Meyers said the team arrived in UAE with no problems and that the mood in the camp is positive and players are excited to benchmark themselves against the competition

Meyers said that they are as the technical team excited and thrilled to celebrate Melitha Hunga's incredible debut with the Debmarine Desert Jewels in the 2025 UAE Netball Cup in Dubai.

"As the goal defender, Hunga showcased her exceptional skills and determination in her first international match, contributing to Namibia's victorious game against Kenya.This achievement marks the beginning of a promising international career for her, and we couldn't be prouder!

The Debmarine Desert Jewels tomorrow will play The Republic of Ireland better known as 'The Emeralds' while their final match on Friday is against the United States of America (USA) nicknamed 'Flying Eagles'.

On Tuesday Namibia drew their third match 49-49 against Singapore.