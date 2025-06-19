Liberia: Seven Thousand Thirty-Two Liberian Jobs Awarded to Foreigners

-CSA boss names AML, Bea Mountain as major violators of Decent Work Act

Civil Service Agency Director General Josiah F. Joekai, Jr. has listed Arcelormittal Liberia, Bea Mountain Mining Company as leading companies that have awarded Liberians jobs to foreigners.

He alleged that the companies are in violation of the country's Decent Work Act and the Liberianazation Policy, while noting that seven thousand thirty-two jobs secure for Liberians were awarded to foreigners in 2024.

Providing a PowerPoint presentation on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Liberian Senate on the analysis of the Work Permit report sent to the Senate Plenary, he provided a comprehensive report on the three categories of work permit, namely the Regular, ECOWAS, and the expatriate work Permit.

According to him, their report shows that out of eight hundred seventy-three of the work permits issued for these jobs, Liberians are qualified for them, but they were not allowed to compete for them.

He added that seven thousand thirty-two are average jobs that should be reserved for Liberians out of the average of ten thousand work permits that were issued in 2024.

Dr. Joekai blamed the situation on systematic failure and poor oversight, while describing the situation as alarming and worrisome.

Providing an insight presentation on the long-term employment work permit, which he states is subject to local labour availability verification, aimed at ensuring that Liberians with set skills can be promoted, was violated.

"Work permit, the total of eight thousand seven hundred ninety-two work permits were issued for that category. Constituting 87% of the overall work permits issued. We have the ECOWAS permit; a total of four hundred and thirty-eight work permits were issued, amounting to 4%. This permit is granted under established regional protocol. We also have the graphic port, where a total of eight hundred seventy-three work permits were issued, constituting 8%. These permits are issued for humanitarian or non-profit jobs. This brings the total work permit issued to ten thousand one hundred and thirty-one permits," he stated.

According to him, work permits issued by nationality, Indians constitute the highest number of work permits in the Liberian Society, which is four thousand six hundred and twenty-five, amounting to 45.7%. This number within the category of the top highest, averaged 51.79% for Indians.

Other top highest are Chinese, German, Turkish, South African, Zambian, Nigerian, Guinean, among others, as nationalities have received the most work permits.

"The highest employer of foreign employees in Liberia during the period under review, 2024, is the group of icons, which received a total of three thousand three hundred nineteen work permits. Bea Mountain received one thousand eight hundred and ninety-five work permits, while AML received seven hundred and twenty-five work permits. Also, Sethi Brothers, Duroplast, and others are listed," he stated.

He also named positions held in the country by foreign nationals as engineers, mechanical engineers, civil engineers, managers, senior managers, financial officers, deputy chief, semi-accountant, among others.

" So, what is important is that the Decent Work Act provides protection and security for Liberians and foreigners to compete for those jobs, but they depend on Liberians who have the local expertise. So, don't Liberians have the expertise, skills, and qualifications for these jobs, which is the major question? So, in category one of the regular permits, or long-term job, out of eight thousand seven hundred ninety-two work permits issued in 2024, we realized that total of six thousand one hundred fifty-six of those jobs are reserved exclusively for Liberians who are qualified for those jobs that foreigners are occupying," he noted.

Expanding on eligibility check number two, on Economic Community of West African States, he said that ECOWAS work permit shows out of the four hundred and thirty-eight, three hundred fourteen Liberians are qualified for the jobs, and they should be reserved for Liberians, contrary to the current reality.

" So, for ECOWAS work permit, looking at the protocol, we also need to ensure that this protocol doesn't contravene the Decent Work Act, which provides for unless a Liberian is not qualified that is the only time the jobs should be given to foreigners. When we did the inquiries, we found that three hundred and fourteen, out of four hundred thirty-eight are jobs that we have locally that Liberians can benefit from.

Now, on the Expatriate work permit, he noted that within international organizations or nongovernmental organizations, there are jobs that Liberians and foreigners should compete for.

" This report shows that this is not happening. The report shows that out of eight hundred seventy-three of the work permits issued for these jobs, Liberians are qualified for them, but they were not allowed to compete for them. Seven thousand thirty-two are the jobs that should be reserved for Liberians out of the average of ten thousand jobs that were issued. We did our analysis and inquiries from the experience and education that Liberians have based on our educational and vocational training institutions", he concluded.