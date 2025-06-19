Liberia: Senate Probes AML U.S.$1.4 Bn Concentration Plant

The plenary of the Liberian Senate has unanimously agreed and ordered its relevant committees to initiate an immediate investigation into the actual cost of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Iron Ore Processing Plant in Yekepa, Nimba County.

The plenary of the Liberian senate took the decision on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, during its regular session, mandating and requesting its Joint Committees on Concession & Investment and Public Works, and Public Account to probe the company and report to plenary in two weeks.

The decision of the Senate is based on a communication from Nimba County Senator, Nya D. Twayen, Jr. which was read in open Session captioned and Subject: "Request for Plenary Instruction to Joint Committees on Concession & Investment and Public Works to Investigate the Actual Cost of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Iron Ore Processing Plant in Yekepa, Nimba County".

Senator Twayen, Jr. in his communication which was further elaborated by him, presented his compliments to the plenary, while respectfully requesting plenary's timely intervention and instruction to the Committees on Concession and Investment, and Public Works, in collaboration with the committee on Mines and Energy, to immediately summon key government institutions.

However, those listed includes, the Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), the Minister of Public Works, the Minister of Mines and Energy and the Country Representative or Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML).

"This urgent inquiry is necessitated by the need to verify and establish the actual cost of the iron ore processing plant recently constructed by ArcelorMittal Liberia in Yekepa, Nimba County.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Company Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to public disclosures and corporate submissions, AML claims an estimated investment of US$1.4 billion, spread over four years. This translates to approximately US$350 million per annum, which is directly recorded as an expense on their Profit & Loss account. Given the Corporate Income Tax (CIT) rate of 35%, these expenses represent an estimated annual loss of US$123 million in potential government tax revenues" he disclosed.

The Nimba lawmaker argued that what makes this even more concerning is, AML has reported operating losses consistently over the years and these newly declared capital investments will only deepen the trend of reported losses.

"As a result, not only will AML avoid paying CIT now, but these inflated losses will be carried forward, further reducing any future profits upon which CIT could be assessed. This tactic effectively shifts the financial benefit away from the Liberian people especially Nimba County, which hosts the resource and towards a prolonged tax shield for the concessionaire" Sen. Twayen asserted.

He further contended that with the depletion of Liberia's finite iron ore resources looming, there is a legitimate fear that the country will realize no meaningful revenue from this project before the end of the concession period.

" In light of the above, I call on plenary to urgently mandate the relevant committees to investigate and audit the actual cost of the iron ore processing plant, determine its alignment with AML's contractual obligations, and assess the tax and economic implications to the Government of Liberia. I trust that you will see the national interest at stake in this matter and act accordingly" he concluded.