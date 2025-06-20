Sudan: What I Want As Prime Minister for the Entire Nation - Kamil Idris

Port Sudan, June 19, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris said that through the upcoming formation, he aims to achieve fair appointments based on the most competent, experienced, and qualified, and those with the highest reputation and integrity, free from quotas.

In his address to the Nation on Thursday, he added that the challenges ahead, including development and stability, require statesmen capable of advancing the country and placing it among the ranks of developed nations, which requires erasing quotas and favoritism in all their forms and shades from the dictionary, and adhering to the principles of justice, transparency, and the law.

He added, "While reserving my right as Prime Minister, who has the independence to choose an independent civilian ministry, using the various selection methods I deem appropriate, I will proceed immediately and gradually to form the ministry."

Kamel Idris called on all independent national talents who are dedicated to serving their country to submit their CVs via social media, which will be announced later, along with the naming of the relevant government body.

He added, "Through this method, we have adopted one of the best methods for attracting independent national talents and have built a central national reserve as a primary resource for providing the entire civil service with the skills, competencies, experience, and knowledge it so desperately needs."