Zimbabwe Records Refugee Influx, DRC Constitutes Larger Population

The population of refugees in Zimbabwe is expected to shoot up to 18,000 by the end of this year due to a prevailing peaceful environment, the government has said.

Addressing the media on the state and welfare of refugees in Zimbabwe ahead of the World Refugee Day commemoration to be held this Friday at Tongogara Refugee Camp, Labour and Public Service Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha said Zimbabwe is home to at least 17,200 refugees.

The refugees are mainly from DRC, which constitutes 76% while Mozambique sits in the second position at 11%, with the remainder from Burundi, Rwanda and other smaller nationalities.

"The national influx trend also projects a continual increase in the refugee population, with an expected number of 18,000 refugees by December," she said.

In terms of protection arrangements, Zimbabwe currently uses the settlement system as its policy position.

"This arrangement is in line with some reservations that were expressed when we ratified the 1951 Convention," she said.

However, some refugees who are professionals and some refugees who are business people are accorded authority to work and reside outside Tongogara refugee settlement.

According to Dinha, the government has allocated at least 175 hectares of irrigable plots to refugees at Tongogara Refugee Camp.

The ministry is also working in collaboration with the office of the United Nations, in collaboration with World Vision and other UN organisations and developmental partners.

This year's commemoration will be held under the theme "Solidarity with refugees."