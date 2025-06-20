Tanzania: Samia Hassan Blesses the Installation of Climate Change Project Worth 440bn/

Simiyu — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has laid the foundation stone for the implementation of the Climate Change Adaptation Project in Nyashimo, Simiyu Region, a 440bn/- initiative aimed at improving water access and sanitation.

The event marked the fifth day of her official tour in the region.

The project is being executed by the Tanzanian government in partnership with the government of Germany through the KFW Development Bank and the National Climate Change Adaptation Fund.

President Samia addressed residents after the ceremony, describing the project as a transformative step toward addressing water scarcity and improving environmental health.

She commended the local community for their cooperation, particularly for offering land for project implementation without compensation, a gesture she said had accelerated the project's progress.

President Samia also urged citizens to take environmental conservation seriously, encouraging tree planting as part of the environmental restoration component embedded within the project.

President Samia called on regional and local government authorities to intensify efforts to increase revenue collection, applauding them for recent improvements.

"Most of the projects we are implementing today are funded through domestic resources, along with the support we receive from our development partners. So, please continue to improve internal revenue collection to enable the execution of further development plans for the people," she said.

Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso explained that the project is currently in its first phase, covering the towns of Busega, Bariadi and Itilima.

Subsequent phases will expand the project to Maswa and Meatu, aiming to ensure broader access to clean and safe water.

He reported that urban water supply coverage has reached 91.6 percent, approaching the 2025 target of 95 percent, while rural coverage stands at 83 percent out of the targeted 85 percent.

He expressed confidence that ongoing initiatives will meet these targets by the end of the year.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Eng Mwajuma Waziri , outlined the project's five main components.

These include establishing an enabling environment for capacity building, provision of clean and safe water, promotion of climate-resilient agriculture through improved seeds and natural vegetation, wastewater and sanitation management, and capacity development for the Ministry of Water staff.

As part of the agricultural support element, 212 demonstration farms will be established and 14 irrigation schemes rehabilitated, including improvements to 11 dams and 300 water diversions.

The sanitation and wastewater management component will see the construction of modern toilets in schools, markets, and selected households that volunteer to participate, who will also receive necessary materials.

The project also includes the construction of three wastewater treatment ponds and the procurement of specialized vehicles for waste management. It is designed to serve both urban and rural populations.

She said the water source for the project will be Lake Victoria, with the new intake system expected to produce up to 74.6 million liters of water daily.

Germany's Deputy Ambassador to Tanzania, Manuel Müller, said the project will significantly improve health outcomes and access to safe and sanitary water once completed.

He confirmed that the German government has contributed 65.25bn/- to the project and reaffirmed Germany's commitment to ongoing development cooperation with Tanzania.