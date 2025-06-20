Tanzania Dismisses Human Rights Violation Claims

19 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Geneva — TANZANIA has dismissed allegations of human rights violations raised by the representative of the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, stating that citizens have the freedom to express themselves and share their opinions, even against the government.

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Tanzania to the United Nations Offices and Other International Organizations, Dr Abdallah Possi, made the statement when addressing the 5th meeting of the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In his statement, Dr Possi noted that Tanzania fully upholds its obligations emanating from the Constitution as well as regional and international human rights instruments.

Emphasizing on his point, he noted that Tanzania is a mature democracy, having held seven free, fair, and peaceful multiparty elections.

"Tanzania has never failed to hold elections as required by the constitution, and if trends and patterns are anything to go by, the same should be expected this time around," he stated.

Additionally, Dr Possi noted that Tanzania's ability to maintain peace in a very diverse society, with many ethnicities, different beliefs, and political ideologies, is attributed to its adherence to the rule of law.

"This commitment to legal principles helps ensure that all individuals are treated fairly and equitably and this applies to the individuals mentioned by the representative of the East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Network, who unfortunately failed to declare their genuine purpose of entering the country, a common requirement of immigration laws of many countries," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.