Ethiopia Gearing Up to Host UN Food Systems Summit Next Month

19 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye "Ethiopia is gearing up to host the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS+4) in the upcoming month, showcasing its renowned hospitality and commitment to welcoming guests from around the world.

In a significant step towards ensuring the summit's success, today we engaged in a productive discussion with Stefano Gatti, Directorate-General for Development Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy."

Co-hosted by the governments of Ethiopia and Italy, the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4) is due to be held in Addis Ababa from July 27-29, 2025.

