Liberia: Boakai Urges House to Ratify WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called on Liberia's House of Representatives to ratify the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, describing it as a vital step toward protecting the livelihoods of thousands of Liberian fishers and preserving the nation's marine ecosystems.

In a formal communication delivered during the House plenary session on Tuesday, June 17, President Boakai underscored the urgent need for Liberia to join the growing global coalition working to eliminate harmful subsidies that fuel illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing--a scourge that disproportionately affects West African nations.

"Countries in West Africa, including Liberia, suffer disproportionately from IUU fishing," President Boakai said. "Our region loses an estimated US$9.4 billion annually due to unregulated foreign fishing activity. This agreement aims to eliminate approximately US$22 billion in global fisheries subsidies that overwhelmingly benefit large industrial fleets operating with minimal oversight."

The President highlighted that ratification of the agreement would directly benefit the more than 33,000 small-scale Liberian fishers who depend on coastal fisheries for their economic survival.

"Our artisanal fishers are being squeezed out by heavily subsidized foreign fleets," Boakai explained. "This agreement will help level the playing field by promoting sustainable fishing practices and fair trade."

Adopted in 2022 during the WTO's 12th Ministerial Conference, the fisheries subsidies agreement represents the first-ever multilateral trade accord to impose binding rules specifically targeting subsidies that contribute to IUU fishing, overfishing, and the exploitation of unregulated areas of the high seas. The agreement amends the foundational Marrakesh Agreement that established the WTO.

The pact prohibits subsidies to vessels engaged in illegal fishing and restricts support for fishing activities that threaten overfished stocks or occur in unregulated high seas regions. It also mandates increased transparency, requiring member states to report and notify their fisheries subsidy programs regularly.

President Boakai emphasized that Liberia's ratification would not only protect local fisheries but also enhance the country's standing as a responsible steward of natural resources and a committed player in global environmental governance.

"Endorsing this agreement would demonstrate Liberia's commitment to sustainable development, environmental justice, and fair trade," he said.

"It would also make Liberia eligible for technical assistance and capacity-building support through the WTO Fisheries Funding Mechanism."

Following the President's communication, the House plenary referred the matter to the Committees on Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, and Judiciary for review. These committees are tasked with examining the legal, economic, and environmental implications of the agreement and are expected to report their findings within two weeks.

Liberia's extensive Atlantic coastline, stretching over 580 kilometers, supports numerous coastal communities that depend heavily on artisanal fishing. However, the country faces persistent challenges from illegal foreign fishing operations that use destructive gear, operate without licenses, and exploit weak enforcement frameworks--practices documented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF).

"Our fisheries and marine biodiversity have been severely impacted," the President warned. "We must take decisive action to reverse this trend and protect the economic viability of legal fishing in Liberia."

Liberia's ratification would place it alongside more than 70 WTO member states--including the United States, China, Japan, the European Union, and multiple African nations--that have already accepted the agreement. For the pact to come into force globally, it must be ratified by two-thirds of WTO members, equating to 110 out of 164.

President Boakai called on Liberian lawmakers to act promptly, stressing the global momentum behind the pact and the urgent need to protect vulnerable coastal populations.

"By ratifying this agreement, Liberia will join a growing international coalition committed to restoring ocean sustainability, protecting marine ecosystems, and promoting equitable participation in global fisheries trade," he said.

The President's appeal comes amid increasing global concern about the sustainability of fish stocks and the livelihoods of millions who depend on them. In Liberia, where fishing communities form the backbone of coastal economies, the stakes could not be higher.

"This agreement is more than a trade instrument--it is a pathway toward a future where our fishers can thrive, our marine environment is preserved, and our economy grows responsibly," Boakai concluded. "We owe it to our people and future generations to safeguard these precious resources."