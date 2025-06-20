Ethiopia: Journalist Released After Six Days in Custody

19 June 2025
International Federation of Journalists (Brussels)

According to a statement issued by Hak Media and Communication, which publishes the Ethiopian Insider, journalist Waldyes "was taken into custody by plainclothes officers at the Ghion Hotel in Addis Ababa. He was forced to spend the night in a chair at the police department in the Estephanos area". He was transferred from the Estephanos area police station, where he spent the first night, to the Kera area police station, where he spent another night.

Waldyes was accused of "disseminating false information" in relation to unrest during a football match on 8 June, local media reported. The journalist's lawyer, Betemariam Hailu, said Waldyes denied both being present at the stadium and making the alleged statement. Hailu added: "even if he had, it is not a complex issue that warrants extended investigation or denial of bail."

As reported by Hak Media and Communication, although the bail amount was paid and the court ordered the release of the journalist, the police refused to comply with the court order, insisting that they would appeal against it. However, the Addis Ababa Cassation Court ruled that the police appeal contained a legal error that "does not warrant an appeal", affirming that the lower courts "acted within the bounds of the law." On 13 June, Waldyes was released after six days in custody.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that while the IFJ welcomes the release of journalist Tesfalem Waldyes, his arrest under charges of "disseminating false information" is a common tactic used by repressive governments to silence the press: "Repressive governments have weaponised the laws on disinformation to clamp down on the press, silence journalists and force the media into self-censorship. Legislation criminalising disinformation is often vaguely drafted and too broad, thus allowing governments to silence journalists. We call on the Ethiopian government to uphold freedom of expression and to create an environment conducive for the media to flourish."

For more Information, please contact the IFJ - Africa Office

1st Floor, Maison de la Presse, 5 Rue X Corniche, Medina,

BP 64257, Dakar, Senegal

Tel: +221- 33 867 95 86/87; Fax: +221- 33 827 02

Read the original article on IFJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 International Federation of Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.