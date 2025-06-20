Kenya: Good News for Kenya As CAF Designates Nairobi to Host CHAN Final

19 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Kenya has been designated to host the final of Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) on August 30 at the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani, Confederation of African Football announced Thursday.

Tanzania will stage the opening match August 2 at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam while Uganda will play host the third-place match at the Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

CHAN is retuning to East Africa for the first time since 2016 edition in Rwanda with Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania co-hosting the delayed 2024 tourney.

Additionally, Zanzibar has been designated as one of the Host Venues - a decision that underscores CAF's commitment to expanding the reach and inclusivity of African football.

Zanzibar's Amaan Stadium recently staged a successful CAF Confederation Cup 2024/25 Final in May this year.

The Host Cities for the Group Stages of the tournament are as follows:

Group A | Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam, Tanzania: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala, Uganda: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, *Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Following the decision of the of the CAF Appeals Board, Equatorial Guinea was replaced by Congo.

Further information regarding match schedule, ticketing and fan engagement activities will be communicated by CAF in due course.

